Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge Edition Gains Carbon Steel Matte Grey Colour

Volkswagen has commenced accepting bookings for this model, with deliveries scheduled from October 2023
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

12-Sep-23 04:11 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Now available in the GT Edge variant
  • Volkswagen has yet to disclose the prices
  • Anticipate a slightly higher cost

Volkswagen India has rolled out a new update for its Virtus GT Edge variant, expanding its colour palette with the addition of Carbon Steel Matte Grey. This paint scheme was exclusively reserved for the Taigun SUV but is now extending its presence to the Virtus model. Prospective buyers can place their orders for the Virtus GT Edge featuring this Carbon Steel Matte Grey finish through Volkswagen's official website, with deliveries scheduled to commence in October 2023.

 

Volkswagen has yet to disclose the prices for it

 

As for the pricing of this fresh colour option, Volkswagen has yet to disclose the details. However, the Virtus GT Edge in the Deep Black Pearl shade comes with a price tag of Rs 17.09 lakh. So, we can anticipate a slightly higher cost for the new Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour-oriented variant.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Debuts At IAA 2023; Previews All-Electric Hot Hatch Due In 2027

 

Despite the new colour addition, the Virtus GT Edge retains its features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, cruise control, LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and hill start assist.

 

Deliveries scheduled to commence in October 2023

 

Under the hood, this model still boasts a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, delivering 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with power routed to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Virtus# Volkswagen# Virtus GT Edge variant# Carbon Steel Matte Grey# Virtus

