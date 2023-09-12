Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge Edition Gains Carbon Steel Matte Grey Colour

Volkswagen India has rolled out a new update for its Virtus GT Edge variant, expanding its colour palette with the addition of Carbon Steel Matte Grey. This paint scheme was exclusively reserved for the Taigun SUV but is now extending its presence to the Virtus model. Prospective buyers can place their orders for the Virtus GT Edge featuring this Carbon Steel Matte Grey finish through Volkswagen's official website, with deliveries scheduled to commence in October 2023.

Volkswagen has yet to disclose the prices for it

As for the pricing of this fresh colour option, Volkswagen has yet to disclose the details. However, the Virtus GT Edge in the Deep Black Pearl shade comes with a price tag of Rs 17.09 lakh. So, we can anticipate a slightly higher cost for the new Carbon Steel Matte Grey colour-oriented variant.

Despite the new colour addition, the Virtus GT Edge retains its features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, cruise control, LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and hill start assist.

Under the hood, this model still boasts a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, delivering 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with power routed to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox.