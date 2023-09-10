Login

Volkswagen Unveils High-Performance Concept ID.X Electric Sports Sedan at ID. Treffen Event

The dual-motor setup combines a permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle with an additional asynchronous motor on the front axle, delivering all-wheel drive capabilities.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

10-Sep-23 02:12 PM IST

Highlights

  • Volkswagen debuts the ID.X Performance electric sports sedan with all-wheel drive and sporty design at the ID. Treffen event in Switzerland.
  • The ID.X Performance features a dual-motor setup, advanced suspension, and a high-capacity drive battery.
  • The car features an athletic design with carbon accents, lowered sports suspension, and 20-inch sports alloy wheels.

Volkswagen is showcasing its latest electric sports sedan, the ID.X Performance, at the ID. Treffen event in Locarno, Switzerland, from September 8th to 9th. This all-electric limousine, designed for the upper mid-sized class, has impressive features, including powerful all-wheel drive and a performance-oriented suspension.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Debuts At IAA 2023; Previews All-Electric Hot Hatch Due In 2027

 


Under the hood, Volkswagen has equipped the ID.X Performance with a dual-motor setup. It combines a permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle with an additional asynchronous motor on the front axle, delivering all-wheel drive capabilities. This setup allows for short-term power boosts and minimal drag losses. The drive torque is controlled by a Vehicle Dynamics Manager, along with the operation of the rear axle differential lock, all managed on a 17-centimetre screen in the centre console.

 


The ID.X Performance's exterior highlights its athletic design, featuring carbon front splitters and a rear diffuser. The vehicle's toe has been increased by 80 millimetres, and the stiffened sports suspension has been lowered by 60 millimetres, enhancing its agility. The car rides on 20-inch sports alloy wheels with central locks and 265 racing tires, while a carbon wing at the rear provides necessary downforce. Tinted tail lights add to its sporty appeal, complemented by carbon bucket seats in the interior with red accents. Powering the ID.X Performance is a high-capacity drive battery capable of high continuous power output and quick charging, with a capacity of up to 200 kW.


Maria Soni Reissfelder, Head of Marketing & Sales Volkswagen ID. Family says: “Presenting the ID.X Performance in front of ID. enthusiasts from across Europe gives us the chance to meet members of the ID. Drivers Club in person. Andreas Reckewerth and his team of engineers have maximised the potential of the MEB in this vehicle, combining sporty performance with the elegant lines of a limousine. In addition to our emotive show car, we will also showcase a range of production models such as the ID.702, for which pre-sales started in Germany just a few days ago.”

 

Also Read: All-New Volkswagen Passat Unveiled

Andreas Reckewerth, Head of Technology Office MEB, and his team have created the show car on the basis of the new ID.7. He says: “The MEB offers many fantastic possibilities for approaching vehicle development with a great deal of creativity. It was clear to us that we wanted to base our new show car on the ID.7 and that we would focus on enhancing the performance. In this way we can show what is possible.” The abbreviation MEB stands for the modular electric drive platform from Volkswagen.


 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen ID.X

