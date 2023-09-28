Login

Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India

Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

28-Sep-23 08:00 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda plotting an affordable EV for India with a sub-Rs 20 lakh price tag.
  • Entry-level EV could use a modified version of VW’s MEB architecture or platform co-developed “with another partner”: Martin Jahn, Board Member, Skoda Auto.
  • Working to lower battery costs crucial to enhancing profitability of entry-level EV, says Jahn.

The Volkswagen Group has previously signalled its intent to introduce electric vehicles (EV) in India, and now, member company Skoda Auto has confirmed it is plotting a new, affordable battery-powered model for the Indian market. Speaking to car&bike and another Indian automotive portal at an event marking the carmaker’s entry into Vietnam, a senior Skoda official said that introducing an entry-level battery electric vehicle in India is a necessity for the company. This brand-new EV, which is expected to be in the mould of an SUV, will follow the launch of the all-electric Enyaq, and Skoda is targeting an aggressive price of under Rs 20 lakh for its most affordable EV.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches

 

“We have to come to India with an entry BEV. We will now be bringing Enyaq, which is a premium car, but an entry BEV or more affordable BEV than Enyaq, it is a necessity for us in India,” said Martin Jahn, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Skoda Auto.

 

Using a modified version of the VW Group's MEB architecture for EVs is one of two options for Skoda.

 

The carmaker is currently evaluating “several potential partnerships”, Jahn added, while saying that it is very much viable to produce electric cars in India today, despite the country still having to rely on imports for key EV components.

 

Also Read: Skoda Begins Sales In Vietnam; To Source Cars From India Starting Late-2024

 

Skoda is yet to finalise the architecture it will go with for its entry-level EV, but the company is in talks with other manufacturers for potential cooperation, and is also evaluating the possibility of modifying and localising the VW Group’s MEB architecture.

 

“For the entry EV’s architecture, we are exploring possibilities; it could be either MEB adjusted [modified] or it could be in cooperation with another partner. As such, it would have to be somewhere between €15,000 to €20,000 (that’s equivalent to Rs 13-18 lakh)”, said Jahn, hinting at the price positioning for the new EV.

 

Mahindra and Volkswagen Group are already collaborating for key EV components.

 

While he steered clear of divulging names, it is understood that the Volkswagen Group is in talks with Indian carmaker Mahindra for a potential alliance that will result in co-developed, cost-effective EVs for the Indian market. Skoda continues to lead activities for the Group in India, and there is a real possibility of the Group leveraging Mahindra’s newly-developed INGLO architecture for its future models.

 

Also Read: Skoda Superb Set For India Return As A Full Import, But In Limited Numbers

 

To be able to achieve its aggressive price targets, Skoda will have to build the EV locally, but while Jahn agreed that localisation could help lower costs, the ultimate challenge the company faces is battery prices, which eventually has the most significant impact on the cost of an electric vehicle for the end buyer. Making an EV that is affordable, yet profitable, will be the brand’s priority, Jahn explained.

 

“Localisation is one thing. The most important issue is actually the battery price, the battery cell and the battery package. That is the fact that influences the price of the EV the most.. There are not too many good entry BEVs around the world that make money, because if they are cheap, they’re usually not a big money-maker, which is also not [feasible] in the long-term. We would like to have a solution that is affordable but also has profit potential”, Jahn said, adding that exporting locally-made EVs from India to other countries – including Vietnam – would be inevitable in the time to come.

 

Controlling battery costs remains the biggest challenge to pricing EVs right, according to Skoda's Martin Jahn.

 

Mahindra is already set to source crucial MEB architecture components, including the electric powertrain as well as battery systems and cells, from the Volkswagen Group. The Group is also aware of Mahindra’s desire to locally produce battery cells, with the Indian firm having applied for the advanced chemistry cell production-linked incentive (ACC PLI) scheme in 2022, which could benefit both companies.

 

Abroad, the Group has a derivative of its MEB Entry platform named MEB21F (the last character denoting front-wheel drive) which it plans to employ for affordable EVs. Sources say the platform has clear structural similarities with the MQB A0 architecture, a modified version of which underpins the India-made Kushaq and Slavia, and is also likely to form the base for an upcoming subcompact SUV.

 

Also Read: Mahindra To Source EV Components From VW For Its Born Electric Platform

 

The MEB21F platform is said to be cheaper to produce as it has shorter wiring harnesses and more effective cooling loops, with all high-voltage systems positioned close to the front axle. This architecture will also be able to accept batteries of over 50 kWh in capacity, with more attainable versions packing lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) chemistry cells, and long-range versions equipped with more energy dense nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC cells).

 

Skoda’s affordable EV is understood to be at least two to three years away from being market-ready, but when it does emerge, it’s almost certain that a mechanically-identical twin wearing the Volkswagen badge will follow it closely. It’s also worth noting that by then, the current market leader in EVs, Tata Motors, will have nearly 10 battery-powered offerings in its portfolio, and leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki, too, will have entered the EV fray. Noting this, it would be prudent on Skoda’s part to fast-track the development of more electric models as it aims to garner considerable market share in the time to come.

# Skoda India# Skoda Auto India# SAVWIPL# Volkswagen Group# VW Group# Mahindra# Skoda Enyaq# MEB# Electric cars# Electric vehicles# electric vehicles# suv

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
5.8
0
10
2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
80,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.0
0
10
2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra e2o
2016 Mahindra e2o
58,227 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 3.00 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
2012 Honda City
52,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.90 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
68,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.1
0
10
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.90 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra e2o
2017 Mahindra e2o
18,000 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai i20
7.0
0
10
2012 Hyundai i20
90,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 2.75 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra
6.9
0
10
2014 Hyundai Elantra
98,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda Jazz
50,542 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Skoda Models

Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq

₹ 11.59 - 19.69 Lakh

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq

₹ 37.99 - 41.39 Lakh

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia

₹ 11.39 - 18.68 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-10900 second ago

Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India
Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

Lexus is expected to reveal price figures for the LM in India by the end of 2023

New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.

Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

With booking commenced, the limited edition Activa will be available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships but only for a limited duration

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Mahindra has recently rolled out its 1,00,000th Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The brand took 16 months to achieve this milestone.

One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom 'Cinque Terre' Unveiled
One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom 'Cinque Terre' Unveiled
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

This 'Inspired by Cinque Terre' Phantom is a one-of-a-kind commission, destined for a collector's collection, and will not be replicated

Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers

New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The renaming of the adventure bike line-up to Enduro Veloce will be more conventional in the sense of MV Agusta’s model line-up, rather than creating a sub-brand under the Lucky Explorer name.

Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers

New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.

Skoda Rapid Facelift Updated With Reverse Camera, 16-Inch Alloy Wheels
Skoda Rapid Facelift Updated With Reverse Camera, 16-Inch Alloy Wheels
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Skoda India has introduced new features on the 2017 Skoda Rapid in a bid to keep the model fresh amidst rivals. For the 2017 model year, the Rapid sedan gets the much needed reverse camera and 16-inch alloy wheels are part of the standard equipment list. The new alloy design also looks sharp and complements the Octavia-inspired design language of the facelifted model.

Porsche Unveils New Cayenne S E-Hybrid
Porsche Unveils New Cayenne S E-Hybrid
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The vehicle is positioned between the standard E-Hybrid and the top-spec Turbo E-Hybrid

Car Sales December 2017: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai End The Year On A Positive Note
Car Sales December 2017: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai End The Year On A Positive Note
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai ended the year on a positive note, with Hyundai recording a record sales in a Calendar year

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved