Skoda Kushaq, Slavia 1.0 TSI Are Now E20-Compliant

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has certified the 1.0-litre TSI engine that powers Skoda India's Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan as being compliant with E20 fuel. The same unit is also found under the hood of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. For the uninitiated, E20 fuel consists of a blend of 20 per cent ethanol, derived from renewable sources such as corn, sugarcane, or biomass, and 80 per cent petrol. The Indian government has already made it mandatory for all vehicles to be E20-compliant by April 1, 2025.

With this, Skoda has become one of the first automakers in India to receive the E20 compliance certificate from ARAI. In addition to the 1.0 TSI engine, the Kushaq and Slavia are also offered with a 1.5-litre TSI engine option. The 1.5 TSI is expected to be certified as E20-compliant towards the end of 2024, the company confirmed in a statement.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine, available across variants of the Kushaq and Slavia, debuted its E20-compliant version in the newly launched Kushaq Onyx AT. The company states that the E20-compliant engine will soon be incorporated into every 1.0-litre TSI Skoda produced at the Chakan plant in Pune. This engine generates 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

