Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market

While group firm Skoda is gearing up to launch its most affordable SUV in India in 2025, Volkswagen has opted out of re-entering the sub-Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle market with its own derivative.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen has opted not to launch a sub-4m SUV in India, unlike group company Skoda Auto.
  • Sustainability in business more important than higher volumes: VW India brand director Ashish Gupta.
  • Virtus likely to remain the entry-level Volkswagen in India for the foreseeable future.

Come 2025, the Volkswagen Group will once again have a sub-Rs 10 lakh vehicle on offer in India through Skoda Auto, which will introduce a sub-compact SUV. The new Skoda cars introduced under the India 2.0 programme (Kushaq and Slavia) also spawned Volkswagen derivatives (Taigun and Virtus), but this time, Skoda is set to go it alone with its Tata Nexon rival, with Volkswagen having opted to not re-enter the sub-Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle market. At the 2024 Volkswagen India annual brand conference, a senior company official all but confirmed the brand’s decision to not introduce a sub-4m SUV, saying the company does not aspire to be a volume-focused firm like Maruti Suzuki.

 

“[Skoda and Volkswagen India] share platforms and similar thought processes, but every brand is individual. We have our own positioning strategy and segments we want to focus on”, Volkswagen India brand director Ashish Gupta told the media on the sidelines of the event, when asked about the possibility of Volkswagen introducing a sub-four metre SUV.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024

 

Skoda has confirmed its next key model for India will be a sub-4m SUV, but it will not spawn a Volkswagen derivative.

 

Citing how the average selling price of Volkswagen India’s cars has more than doubled in the last few years, Gupta said the brand has moved further upmarket, and that sustainability of the business is more important than focusing on increasing volumes.

 

“We have successfully repositioned the Volkswagen brand. Whether it is through the products we have introduced, our communication, experience at our dealerships or cost of ownership, we have moved the brand upwards, and we’d like to keep it there because that is what gives us sustainability. Earlier, we used to operate at an average price point of Rs 7 lakh with the Polo and Vento. Now, our average price point is Rs 16 lakh. Our aspiration is not to be a Maruti [Suzuki] and we can never be Maruti or Hyundai. I believe we have found our space and we want to stay true to it”, said Gupta.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September

 

The company's average selling price has more than doubled in recent years with the introduction of the Taigun and Virtus.

 

The brand has previously confirmed that while it is theoretically possible to re-introduce the Polo on the India-specific MQB A0 IN architecture, the costs involved would be too high for it to be feasible. Gupta pointed out that India’s hatchback market continues to shrink, and that the potential removal of the sub-four metre rule (along with associated excise benefits) in the future could seriously impact prospects of sub-four metre hatches, sedans and SUVs.

 

The VW Ameo, which was tailored to meet India's sub-four metre requirement, was a sales flop.

 

Volkswagen exited the sub-Rs 10 lakh market with the discontinuation of the Polo and Vento in 2022. The company’s most recent attempt to succeed in the sub-four metre segment was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire-rivalling Ameo sedan. Built at an investment exceeding Rs 720 crore, the Ameo, launched in 2016, failed to captivate Indian car buyers and was discontinued within four years of its debut. As things stand, the Virtus is likely to remain the entry point to Volkswagen ownership in India, at least for the foreseeable future.

 

Also Read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India

 

Skoda’s upcoming subcompact SUV is expected to help the company achieve sales of 1 lakh passenger vehicles within the first year of its launch, also doubling its market share in the same year. Skoda is setting up a separate production line for the subcompact SUV at its manufacturing facility near Pune. The SUV is likely to come with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, and will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen India# Ashish Gupta# Volkswagen SUVs# Sub-4m SUVs# Sub-compact SUV# Volkswagen sub-4 metre SUV# Volkswagen sub-4 metre car# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Volkswagen Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
BYD Rolls Out Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle
BYD Rolls Out Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Takes Full Control Of McLaren
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Takes Full Control Of McLaren
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In The US
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In The US
Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Unveiled
Volkswagen ID.Buzz GTX Unveiled
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked
All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked
Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September
Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September
Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles
Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • “Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved