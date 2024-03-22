Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September

Volkswagen India showcased the Virtus GT Plus Sport, alongside the new Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line trims, at its 2024 annual brand conference. Like the Taigun, the Virtus sedan receives a stealthy makeover, both inside and out. The brand maintained it is a concept for now, but the production version of this variant – which may feature minor tweaks – is slated for a September launch, Volkswagen India brand director Aashish Gupta confirmed to the media at the event.

The Virtus GT Plus Sport model was showcased as a concept.

As for its exterior, the concept does not differ much from the existing GT lineup. However, noteworthy changes include door handles sporting a new dark chrome finish, gloss black accents on the front and rear bumpers and grille, red GT badges on the grille and fenders replacing chrome, and red-painted brake callipers. Additionally, the blacked-out treatment extends to the alloys, lip spoiler, ORVMs, and bumpers, with the roof finished in carbon steel grey.

On the inside, the cabin mirrors the Taigun GT Plus Sport's, featuring red inserts on the steering wheel and dashboard, red GT badging on the seats and steering wheel, and an overall blacked-out theme. However, the red stitching on the seats and steering as seen on the Taigun is not carried over in this concept.

Most of the styling elements on the Virtus mirror those on the Taigun GT Plus.

Volkswagen is likely to restructure the Virtus variant lineup as well, akin to the Taigun, which translates to visually distinguishing trims rather than based on powertrain options. This suggests a potential lineup revision to Chrome, Sport, and GT Edge trims, with the possibility of the 1.0-litre TSI engine receiving the GT Line treatment.

Powertrain options are likely to mirror those of the Taigun, with both models sharing the same engines. The Sport GT Plus variant, equipped with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, while the 1.0 TSI mill on the Taigun GT Line produces 113.43 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque.

In addition to this, Volkswagen also previewed the all-electric ID.4 SUV, slated for a later launch this year.