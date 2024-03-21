Login
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled

The two new variants feature a range of visual enhancements that differentiate from the standard Taigun.
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

Published on March 21, 2024

  • Features cosmetic enhancements over the standard Taigun
  • Gets blacked-out elements on the exterior and interior
  • GT line gets a 1.0-litre mill while the GT Plus Sport features a 1.5-litre motor

Volkswagen India has announced adding two new variants for the Taigun compact SUV at its annual brand conference, namely the GT Plus Sport and GT Line. The Taigun’s variant structure has also been rejigged, with the car now being available in three broad trims: Chrome, Sport, and GT Edge. Bookings for the new variants have already commenced. 

 

The new variant features cosmetic enhancements over the standard Taigun. 

 

As for the new variant structure, the 'Chrome' line-up is offered with two engine choices: the 1.5-litre TSI with 7-speed DSG and 6-speed manual transmission options and the 1.0-litre TSI is offered with a choice of either a 6-speed AT or a 6-speed MT. Meanwhile, the new 'Sport' line introduces a distinct 'dark styled' appearance and is available in the GT Plus Sport variant with the 1.5-litre TSI powertrain, featuring both 7-speed DSG and 6-speed manual transmission options. Lastly, the GT Line variant gets a 1.0-litre TSI powertrain option and offers a selection between a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent

 

The interior of the GT Plus Sport variant gets an all-black treatment with red contrast stitching. 

 

Moreover, the GT Plus Sport variant on the Taigun has a bunch of black elements on the exterior. It features darkened LED headlights, a black glossy front grille, red GT badging on the grille, fender, and rear, a carbon steel grey roof, 17-inch Cassino Black Alloy Wheels, red brake callipers at the front, black coloured roof rails, and more to differentiate it from other variants in its lineup. Interior highlights include red ambient lighting, red-coloured stitching on the steering wheel, armrest and seats, GT badging on the seats, and an overall blacked-out cabin. 

 

On the other hand, the GT Line misses out on red brake callipers and the red GT badge on the grille. However, it gets a GT Line badge on the doors and apart from these, there are no visual differences witnessed between the two variants.

 

The GT Line is available with the 1.0-litre TSI engine option.

 

The new Taigun GT Sport Line can be had in seven exterior paint options, including Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Lava Blue, and Rising Blue Metallic. 

 

Under the hood, the 1.0-litre mill on the Taigun GT Line produces 113.43 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, and the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine on the Sport GT Plus generates 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Both options come paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic, while the seven-speed DSG unit is limited to the 1.5 litre. 

 

Virtus Sedan will also get the GT Plus Sport variant. 

 

Lastly, the brand has also mentioned that the Virtus sedan will also be getting the GT Plus Sport variant which will be launched in the second half of 2024. 

 

# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Taigun# Volkswagen Taigun SUV# Taigun compact SUV# Taigun SUV# Volkswagen Taigun New Variants# Cars# Cover Story
