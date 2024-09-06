Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda-VW To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore Into Chakan Facility; Toyota Investment Gets Maharashtra Government Nod

The Maharashtra government cabinet sub-committee has given the green light to Toyota to invest over Rs 21,000 crore into a new production facility in the state.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda-VW gets approval for Rs 15,000 crore investment
  • Toyota gets investment approval for first plant outside Karnataka
  • Investment aimed at developing EV and hybrid tech

The Maharashtra State Government has cleared investments worth over Rs 1,20,000 crore into the state. This includes major investments by both Skoda Volkswagen India as well as Toyota Kirloskar Motor into the development of hybrids and EVs as well as the set-up of a new semiconductor facility in the state.
 

undefined

Also read: Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launched At Rs 15.79 Lakh; Slavia, Kushaq Sportline Variants Introduced
 

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda currently gearing to launch a new sub-compact SUV though an India-specific EV is also on the cards.

 

Skoda-VW India has been cleared to invest up to Rs 15,000 crore into its facilities in Chakan that will be put to use to develop hybrid and all-electric vehicles. The VW Group had revealed plans to enter the Indian EV market back in 2023 with Martin Jahn, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Skoda Auto having told car&bike that “an entry BEV or more affordable BEV than Enyaq, it is a necessity for us in India.” The carmaker at the time was also exploring setting up a partnership in India for EVs. As per latest reports, the company is nearing an agreement with Indian auto firm Mahindra to set up a joint venture in the country to develop future all-electric and internal combustion vehicles.
 

Also read: Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
 

Skoda Enyaq SUV

Skoda's flagship Enyaq EV has been showcased in India previously and has been extensively tested in the country. 

 

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus Pips Hyundai Verna As Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2024
 

The fresh investment could help boost the development of an India-specific EV as well as expand and modernise existing product lines to increase capacity and support local manufacturing of more models. Skoda-VW has also been testing some of its global EVs in the Indian market as well which could be considered for local assembly. Models such as the Enyaq and ID4 have testing in India for some time now.
 

Maruti Suzuki EVX Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled

Toyota late last year showcased the Urban SUV EV concept based on Maruti Suzuki's upcoming EVX electric SUV; the production derivative could come to India.

 

Also read: Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU
 

Toyota India has also been greenlit to invest up to Rs 21,273 crore in the state. The approval comes a little over a month after the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government to set up a manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The company had said that the new facility would ‘strengthen the company’s focus on advanced green technologies.’
 

The new plant will become Toyota’s fourth in the country and its first facility outside of Karnataka.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Auto Volkswagen India# Skoda-VW partnership# Skoda-VW India# Toyota# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • India’s top three carmakers all posted a decline in sales compared to the same period last year.
    Auto Sales August 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata See Sales Decline; Kia, Toyota Report Growth
  • New Sports Range to include the Slavia Monte Carlo edition as well as additional special editions of the Slavia and Kushaq.
    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launch On September 2; Teases New Sports Range
  • Skoda’s upcoming sub-4 metre SUV, now named ‘Kylaq’, has been spotted on test multiple times in the past, and is expected to launch sometime in 2025.
    Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV
  • With an expertise in producing global products, Toyota brought the same ideology to India with TKM and opened the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) in 2007 to impart world-class skills training to young talents of rural Karnataka.
    Toyota And Lexus Strengthen Commitment To India With Skilled Talents And Made In India Products
  • The range-topping trim levels have been in short supply for a year, and this is the second time Toyota has resumed bookings for these variants after temporarily pausing orders.
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Waiting Periods Remain High

Latest News

  • The partnership will focus on passenger Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) with the first production car to roll out in 2028.
    BMW, Toyota To Co-Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology; First Series-Production BMW FCEV Due In 2028
  • The Maharashtra government cabinet sub-committee has given the green light to Toyota to invest over Rs 21,000 crore into a new production facility in the state.
    Skoda-VW To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore Into Chakan Facility; Toyota Investment Gets Maharashtra Government Nod
  • Slotting in between the base E variant and the S variant, this is now the most affordable variant of the Venue to be offered with a sunroof
    Hyundai Venue E+ With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 8.23 Lakh
  • The new S(O)+ and S+ AMT variants get the key addition of a sunroof and cost about Rs 21,000 more than the standard S(O) and S AMT variants
    Hyundai Exter S(O)+, S+ AMT Launched In India; Get a Sunroof
  • Here are the top highlights of the newly launched Jawa 42 FJ modern retro motorcycle
    New Jawa 42 FJ: Top Five Highlights
  • Recently launched at a price tag of Rs 1.15 lakh, the scooter can now be had for as low as Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Gets Upto Rs 15,000 Discount On Flipkart; Valid Till September 7
  • The XUV.e8 will essentially be the electric equivalent of the XUV 700, and will be underpinned by the INGLO platform
    Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Testing Ahead Of Expected Debut In December
  • The new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro is the new top-spec variant of the 3GL line-up and gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the standard model.
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Gets A Diesel Option, Priced At Rs. 65 Lakh
  • Two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have reported mixed sales for August 2024
    Two-Wheeler Sales August 2024: TVS, Bajaj, Hero Sales Rise; Royal Enfield Sales Decline
  • The SUV will continue to be available with both mild-hybrid and strong hybrid powertrains
    Volvo XC90 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Larger Touchscreen
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Skoda-VW To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore Into Chakan Facility; Toyota Investment Gets Maharashtra Government Nod
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved