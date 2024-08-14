Login
Volkswagen Virtus Pips Hyundai Verna As Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2024

The Virtus was the sole sedan in the segment that has posted a growth in sales in 2024 compared to last year.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Virtus sales hold steady in 2024 so far
  • Skoda Slavia overtakes Honda City in sales in 2024
  • Verna sees a notable decline in demand over 2023

The compact sedan segment has been on the decline in 2024 so far when it comes to overall sales. However, as per industry data, the Volkswagen Virtus has been able to buck the downward trend while all its segment compatriots have seen their sales fall in the first seven months of the year.
 

Also read: New Skoda Sub-Compact SUV Teaser Previews Rear Design
 

Volkswagen Virtus GT Carbon Steel Matte Grey Colour Edge

Virtus sales stayed relatively flat while its competitors' sales declined year-on-year.

 

Based on year-to-date industry data, Volkswagen has sold 11,572 units of the Virtus as of end-July 2024 making it the current best seller in the segment. Sales are higher than last year as well, though the difference is marginal – VW sold 11,395 units of the Virtus in the same period last year.
 

ModelSales YTD July 2024Sales YTD July 2023
Volkswagen Virtus11,572 units11,395 units
Hyundai Verna11,365 units19,344 units
Skoda Slavia8,443 units10,835 units
Honda City7,117 units13,122 units
Maruti Ciaz4,206 units7,193 units

Also read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia 1.0 TSI Are Now E20-Compliant
 

Hyundai Verna Long term 16

Verna sales in 2024 are notably down as of end-July 2024 compared to 2023.

 

The other big number is for the Hyundai Verna. The compact sedan that sold 19,344 units between January and July 2023 has seen sales plummet to just 11,364 units in 2024 - a close second to the VW. The other segment stalwart, the Honda City too witnessed a decline in sales going from 13,122 units in 2023 to 7,117 units in 2024.
 

The Virtus’ sibling, the Slavia too saw sales decline over 2023 though interestingly it is currently the third best-selling car in the segment - above the Honda City. Skoda has, as per industry data, sold 8,443 units of the Slavia as of end-July 2024.
 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq Diesel Under Consideration For India; Likely To Be A Full Import


 

Skoda Slavia 1

Slavia sales also down year-on-year though it's currently outselling the Honda City.

 

The ageing Ciaz remained at the bottom of the segment sales chart with sales contracting from 7,189 units in 2023 to 4,206 units in 2024.
 

The compact sedan segment has been seeing increasing competition from the compact and sub-compact SUV segments in recent years. Monthly sales data provided by industry bodies have also shown an increasing demand for utility vehicles in the country with more and more buyers moving away from hatchbacks and sedans and into SUVs.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

