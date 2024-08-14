Volkswagen Virtus Pips Hyundai Verna As Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2024

The compact sedan segment has been on the decline in 2024 so far when it comes to overall sales. However, as per industry data, the Volkswagen Virtus has been able to buck the downward trend while all its segment compatriots have seen their sales fall in the first seven months of the year.



Virtus sales stayed relatively flat while its competitors' sales declined year-on-year.

Based on year-to-date industry data, Volkswagen has sold 11,572 units of the Virtus as of end-July 2024 making it the current best seller in the segment. Sales are higher than last year as well, though the difference is marginal – VW sold 11,395 units of the Virtus in the same period last year.



Model Sales YTD July 2024 Sales YTD July 2023 Volkswagen Virtus 11,572 units 11,395 units Hyundai Verna 11,365 units 19,344 units Skoda Slavia 8,443 units 10,835 units Honda City 7,117 units 13,122 units Maruti Ciaz 4,206 units 7,193 units

Verna sales in 2024 are notably down as of end-July 2024 compared to 2023.

The other big number is for the Hyundai Verna. The compact sedan that sold 19,344 units between January and July 2023 has seen sales plummet to just 11,364 units in 2024 - a close second to the VW. The other segment stalwart, the Honda City too witnessed a decline in sales going from 13,122 units in 2023 to 7,117 units in 2024.



The Virtus’ sibling, the Slavia too saw sales decline over 2023 though interestingly it is currently the third best-selling car in the segment - above the Honda City. Skoda has, as per industry data, sold 8,443 units of the Slavia as of end-July 2024.



Slavia sales also down year-on-year though it's currently outselling the Honda City.

The ageing Ciaz remained at the bottom of the segment sales chart with sales contracting from 7,189 units in 2023 to 4,206 units in 2024.



The compact sedan segment has been seeing increasing competition from the compact and sub-compact SUV segments in recent years. Monthly sales data provided by industry bodies have also shown an increasing demand for utility vehicles in the country with more and more buyers moving away from hatchbacks and sedans and into SUVs.