Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut

On the occasion of World EV Day, Skoda has dropped a proper teaser for their upcoming compact electric crossover. Christened the “Elroq”, this new electric offering will be positioned below the Enyaq EV and will be the electric equivalent of the Karoq. It will premiere in October and this first exterior sketch teaser gives us an early glimpse of the new “Modern Solid” design language that the Czech carmaker will adopt for its next-generation models.

The first thing you’d notice in this new design language is the absence of the iconic ‘moustache’ grille. There’s no Skoda trademark grille upfront since this is an EV and needs no traditional radiator grille. Instead, there’s a new ‘tech-deck’ face that is flanked by a split headlamp setup. The upper part is a sleek LED bar while lower down, the headlamp unit is housed in a boomerang-shaped recess. Also, there’s no circular Skoda logo upfront, which has been replaced by SKODA lettering.

The rear view of the Elroq appears to be unmistakably Skoda with the crab-arm signature LED tail lamp. However, the tail lamps appear to be sleeker in comparison to other SUVs while the rest of the rear appears plain Jane. The 2D Skoda logo along with dark chrome accents will be seen at the back as well. More importantly, the Elroq will debut a new ‘Timiano Green’ paint scheme which is not visible in the design sketch but will be akin to the camouflaged test mule’s concealment seen in the pictures.

Powertrain-wise, the Elroq will be based on the same MEB platform as other VW Group EVs. This will allow it to share the various battery pack options which include the 55kWh, 63kWh and 82kWh. It would also have a claimed electric range of 300kms to 600kms. Similarly, the power output is expected to range between 170bhp to 300bhp. There will also be AWD configuration on offer in the higher-spec twin-motor versions.

While the Skoda Enyaq is being considered for India's debut, it has taken its own sweet time to land on our shores. Following that, we could also expect the new Elroq to make its way to India once it goes on sale in the international markets.