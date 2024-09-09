Login
Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut

A fully electric compact crossover, the Elroq is based on the same platform as the larger Enyaq. But will debut a newer design language from the Czech carmaker.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Based on VW Group’s MEB platform
  • To debut a new Timiano Green colour scheme
  • First car to introduce “Modern Solid” design language

On the occasion of World EV Day, Skoda has dropped a proper teaser for their upcoming compact electric crossover. Christened the “Elroq”, this new electric offering will be positioned below the Enyaq EV and will be the electric equivalent of the Karoq. It will premiere in October and this first exterior sketch teaser gives us an early glimpse of the new “Modern Solid” design language that the Czech carmaker will adopt for its next-generation models. 

 

240904 Skoda Elroq The first exterior sketches 2 bb727a39

Also Read: Skoda-VW To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore Into Chakan Facility; Toyota Investment Gets Maharashtra Government Nod

 

The first thing you’d notice in this new design language is the absence of the iconic ‘moustache’ grille. There’s no Skoda trademark grille upfront since this is an EV and needs no traditional radiator grille. Instead, there’s a new ‘tech-deck’ face that is flanked by a split headlamp setup. The upper part is a sleek LED bar while lower down, the headlamp unit is housed in a boomerang-shaped recess. Also, there’s no circular Skoda logo upfront, which has been replaced by SKODA lettering.

 

240904 Skoda Elroq The first exterior sketches 1 0f24ae62

 

Also Read: New Skoda Sub-Compact SUV Teaser Previews Rear Design
 

The rear view of the Elroq appears to be unmistakably Skoda with the crab-arm signature LED tail lamp. However, the tail lamps appear to be sleeker in comparison to other SUVs while the rest of the rear appears plain Jane. The 2D Skoda logo along with dark chrome accents will be seen at the back as well. More importantly, the Elroq will debut a new ‘Timiano Green’ paint scheme which is not visible in the design sketch but will be akin to the camouflaged test mule’s concealment seen in the pictures. 

The all new Skoda Elroq Taking sustainable interior materials to the next level 2

Powertrain-wise, the Elroq will be based on the same MEB platform as other VW Group EVs. This will allow it to share the various battery pack options which include the 55kWh, 63kWh and 82kWh. It would also have a claimed electric range of 300kms to 600kms. Similarly, the power output is expected to range between 170bhp to 300bhp. There will also be AWD configuration on offer in the higher-spec twin-motor versions. 

 

pict 1 20240721TDF1068

Also Read: Skoda Elroq EV Key Specs Revealed Ahead Of Debut; To Have Up To 560 KM Range

 

While the Skoda Enyaq is being considered for India's debut, it has taken its own sweet time to land on our shores. Following that, we could also expect the new Elroq to make its way to India once it goes on sale in the international markets.

