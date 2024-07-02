Skoda Elroq EV Key Specs Revealed Ahead Of Debut; To Have Up To 560 KM Range

Skoda has previewed the upcoming Elroq electric SUV in pre-production form along with sharing a number of important details of the model. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the Elroq will sit below the Enyaq in Skoda’s line-up and will be offered with a range of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain options, offering a range of up to 560 km on a single charge.

Also read: 2024 Skoda Slavia: Updated Variant Lineup Explained





Elroq will be the first Skoda car to feature its new Modern Solid design language.

Skoda has long confirmed that the Elroq will be Skoda’s first model to feature its new Modern Solid design with the heavily camouflaged test mule providing a first look at the SUV’s final proportions. The SUV features a split headlamp design with a previous teaser suggesting that the upper light cluster will feature a segmented look and illuminated elements stretching into what could be a closed-off grille. The main headlamps sit below and are confirmed to feature Matrix LED technology in select variants.

Also Read: 2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained



Elroq features a sloping roofline with an integrated spoiler.

The overall design still shows some familial relations to Skoda’s other SUVs with clean lines and taut surfacing still visible when seeing the test mule from some angles. The roofline gently slopes downward toward the rear ending in an integrated roof-mounted spoiler while the tail lamp design too looks familiar.



Skoda has more importantly detailed the powertrain options for its upcoming EV which will be sold in four variants with the top model offering an all-wheel drive option. Starting the range will be the Elroq 50 featuring a 125 kW electric motor paired with a 55 kWh battery pack. Next is the Elroq 60 with a more powerful 150 kW electric motor and a larger 63 kWh battery pack. Sitting atop the line-up will be the 85 and 85x featuring an 82 kWh battery pack. The 85 features a single-motor set-up with 210 kW on tap. The 85x adds an electric motor to the front axle though total power is only up 10 kW to 220 kW. Skoda has not shared performance figures for the variants at this stage though it has said that the SUV will offer up to 560 km of range on a full charge depending on the variant.

Also read: Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India





Elroq design still appears to share design elements with other Skoda SUVs.

Coming to charging Skoda says that the SUV will support up to 175 kW of DC fast charging with all variants able to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in under 28 minutes. Additionally, the Elroq will also support up to 11 kW AC charging which will juice up the battery pack to full in 5.5 to 8 hours depending on the variant.





Skoda says the Elroq will support up to 11 kW AC charging and 175 kW DC fast charging.

Also read: All-Electric Skoda Elroq SUV Teased Ahead Of Autumn 2024 Debut



The Elroq will also pack in plenty in terms of safety tech with Skoda saying that it will offer ‘wide range of safety and assistance systems as standard.’ The SUV will also be equipped with up to 9 airbags. The EV will also get a new remote parking and remote ‘trained’ parking function. The former will allow users to remotely park the vehicle via their smartphone while standing outside the vehicle while the latter will enable owners to ‘teach’ the vehicle how to park in up to five spaces. The vehicle will then be able to self-navigate into the parking space. The system however is only useable over limited distances of up to 50 m.



The Elroq will make its public debut later this year with sales expected to start in Europe by early 2025.