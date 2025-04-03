Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut

Skoda has unveiled the performance-focused iteration of its all-electric Elroq SUV. Named the Elroq RS, this variant makes its debut nearly 6 months after the world premiere of the standard Elroq. In addition to a few cosmetic tweaks for a sportier appearance, this variant also churns out higher power figures from the powertrain and comes with a bigger battery than the standard Elroq. It also has the added pedigree of being Skoda’s fastest accelerating production model ever.

The Elroq RS is equipped with an 84 kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors on the front and rear axles. The combined power output of the EV stands at nearly 335 bhp, enabling it to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds. The Elroq RS is capable of reaching top speeds of up to 180 kmph. The battery pack delivers a range of 550 km on the WLTP cycle and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes, making it the fastest charging Skoda EV. Charging from 0 to 100 per cent using an 11 kW AC charger takes eight hours.

The Elroq RS is also equipped with a sports suspension lowered by 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear as standard, in addition to a tuned steering setup to suit the EV’s driving style. Skoda’s specialised adaptive dynamic chassis control (DCC) can also be had as an option which features reconfigured driving modes. Additionally, the Elroq RS has benefits from powerful brakes on the front axle with two-piston callipers.

The Elroq RS gets special 21-inch alloy wheels with aero trims

Visually, the Elroq RS gets a few exclusive styling cues in line with other models from Skoda’s RS lineup. The front end comes with LED Matrix beam headlamps as standard. The Elroq RS features a range of black exterior details such as the mirrors, Skoda lettering, roof rails, and inserts on the front and rear bumper. As part of the Coming/Leaving Home animation, the Light Band creates a light show when the driver locks or unlocks the car or just approaches it with the key in their pocket. The RS also gets special 21-inch alloy wheels with aero trims and is also available in a special Mamba Green shade.

The interior gets sports seats up front with black upholstery and Lime Green stitching

On the inside, the basic layout of the interior remains unchanged and continues to feature a 5-inch digital cockpit and the 13-inch infotainment display. The front however, gets sports seats with black upholstery and line stitching. These are also decorative trims on the dashboard in addition to stainless steel pedal covers and a three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable and comes with a massage function and electrical lumbar support.





