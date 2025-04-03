Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom Commemorates Japan’s Sakura Season Lamborghini Temerario India Launch Slated For April 30 New Benelli Leoncino 250 Spied TestingSkoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global DebutTwo-Wheeler Sales March 2025: Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Stable
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Special Feature: Journey To The Horizon – Witnessing The Winterline With Kia SyrosSpecial Feature: Journey To The Horizon – Witnessing The Winterline With Kia Syros2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Best 7-Seater Luxury SUV?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut

The Skoda Elroq RS gets a more powerful dual-motor setup that can propel the EV from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Elroq RS is the sportier version of the Elroq EV.
  • Equipped with an 84 kWh battery pack.
  • Has a range of 550 km and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.

Skoda has unveiled the performance-focused iteration of its all-electric Elroq SUV. Named the Elroq RS, this variant makes its debut nearly 6 months after the world premiere of the standard Elroq. In addition to a few cosmetic tweaks for a sportier appearance, this variant also churns out higher power figures from the powertrain and comes with a bigger battery than the standard Elroq. It also has the added pedigree of being Skoda’s fastest accelerating production model ever. 

 

Also ReadSkoda Elroq Electric SUV Makes Global Debut: 3 Battery Pack Options, Up To 560km Of Range
 

The Elroq RS is equipped with an 84 kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors on the front and rear axles. The combined power output of the EV stands at nearly 335 bhp, enabling it to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds. The Elroq RS is capable of reaching top speeds of up to 180 kmph. The battery pack delivers a range of 550 km on the WLTP cycle and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes, making it the fastest charging Skoda EV. Charging from 0 to 100 per cent using an 11 kW AC charger takes eight hours.

 

Also ReadSkoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025
 Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut Fastest Accelerating Skoda Ever

The Elroq RS is capable of reaching top speeds of up to 180 kmph

 

The Elroq RS is also equipped with a sports suspension lowered by 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear as standard, in addition to a tuned steering setup to suit the EV’s driving style. Skoda’s specialised adaptive dynamic chassis control (DCC) can also be had as an option which features reconfigured driving modes. Additionally, the Elroq RS has benefits from powerful brakes on the front axle with two-piston callipers. 

 

Also ReadSkoda Three-Row Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
 Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut Fastest Accelerating Skoda To Date 1

 The Elroq RS gets special 21-inch alloy wheels with aero trims

 

Visually, the Elroq RS gets a few exclusive styling cues in line with other models from Skoda’s RS lineup. The front end comes with LED Matrix beam headlamps as standard. The Elroq RS features a range of black exterior details such as the mirrors, Skoda lettering, roof rails, and inserts on the front and rear bumper. As part of the Coming/Leaving Home animation, the Light Band creates a light show when the driver locks or unlocks the car or just approaches it with the key in their pocket. The RS also gets special 21-inch alloy wheels with aero trims and is also available in a special Mamba Green shade. 

 

Also Read2025 Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Get More Features In Lower Trims, Longer Warranty
 Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut Fastest Accelerating Skoda To Date

The interior gets sports seats up front with black upholstery and Lime Green stitching

 

On the inside, the basic layout of the interior remains unchanged and continues to feature a 5-inch digital cockpit and the 13-inch infotainment display. The front however, gets sports seats with black upholstery and line stitching. These are also decorative trims on the dashboard in addition to stainless steel pedal covers and a three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable and comes with a massage function and electrical lumbar support. 



 

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Elroq RS# Skoda Elroq EV# Skoda Elroq SUV# Skoda SUV# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Skoda Kylaq is offered in four trims with prices currently ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30
  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High
  • Skoda Auto India is ramping up production to clear more than 15,000 Kylaq bookings by the end of next month
    Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025
  • Both Kushaq and Slavia will be assembled from CKD kits sourced from Skoda Auto’s logistics centre in Pune, India.
    Skoda Begins Assembly Of Made-In-India Kushaq, Slavia In Vietnam
  • This milestone was achieved at the Group’s Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune.
    Volkswagen Group Achieves 5 Lakh Engine Production Milestone In India

Latest News

  • Bespoke Phantom features unique embroidery within the cabin inspired by cherry blossoms and Japan’s flower viewing tradition.
    One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom Commemorates Japan’s Sakura Season
  • The Temerario is the successor to the Huracan and packs a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo with three electric motors.
    Lamborghini Temerario India Launch Slated For April 30
  • Once launched it will be the most affordable Benelli in the product portfolio.
    New Benelli Leoncino 250 Spied Testing
  • The Skoda Elroq RS gets a more powerful dual-motor setup that can propel the EV from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds
    Skoda Elroq RS SUV Makes Global Debut
  • So far, all two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have witnessed a year-on-year growth.
    Two-Wheeler Sales March 2025: Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Stable
  • The second-generation Nexo is based on Hyundai’s Initium concept that was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show
    All-New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled; Has Up To 700 km Range
  • The electric sedan gets a sleeker and sharper look while the cabin gains minor updates to make it more user-friendly.
    Hyundai Ioniq 6 Facelift Debuts At Seoul Mobility Show 2025; Gains New N-Line Variant
  • Maruti Suzuki will hike prices of seven models in its line-up, with the updated prices to come into effect from April 8.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000
  • The Skoda Kylaq is offered in four trims with prices currently ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30
  • Over 3.3 lakh units sold in the last fiscal year, the Toyota line-up in India recorded a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.
    Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth