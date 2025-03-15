Skoda Three-Row Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut

Skoda has provided the first glimpse at the production-spec Vision 7S-based electric SUV ahead of its expected debut later this year. A trio of shadowy images reveal some of the upcoming SUV’s design elements, including the light clusters' shape.



The teasers reveal that the production SUV will retain some of the design elements featured on the 2022 Vision 7S concept, such as the shape of the light clusters. The teasers reveal that the headlamps will retain the L-shaped daytime running lights along with the ‘Tech-Deck Face’ featuring an enclosed grille housing varying sensors with an illuminated strip along the upper edge - as seen on other modern Skoda EVs featuring the Modern Solid design. Also visible is a rather upright bonnet with two prominent creases running along its length.

The other images preview some of the design elements at the SUV’s rear, revealing T-shaped wrap-around taillamps with vertical and horizontal lighting elements - similar to the Vision 7S concept. Also visible is an integrated spoiler atop the tailgate and notable flaring of the body panels along the haunches.



Furthermore, spy pictures of the SUV doing the rounds online have suggested that the SUV will feature clean and crisp bodylines in-line with other Skoda SUVs. Other design elements will include flush sitting pop-out door handles and a roofline that gently tapers towards the rear.

We are yet to get a glimpse of the interior, though expect the large seven-seater to share design influences from the likes of the new Skoda Kodiaq and Skoda Superb - both of which are set to launch in India this year. As with the Vision 7S concept, the production SUV is set to get three rows of seating.



Moving to the platform, the large Skoda electric SUV is expected to sit on the VW Group’s widely used MEB EV platform, although there are currently no details on the powertrain. We expect the Skoda SUV to share some of its powertrains with the likes of the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.7, though the SUV could also get its own more powerful powertrain options in higher trim levels.