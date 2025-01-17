Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Skoda Elroq Showcased

Skoda India has showcased the all-electric Elroq SUV at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Unveiled in October last year, the Elroq is positioned below the Enyaq, which has been on sale in the global market for a few years now. The manufacturer, however, is yet to state anything about when the Elroq will be launched in the Indian market.



The Elroq is the first production vehicle to feature Skoda’s "Modern Solid" design language. The fascia of the car gets block-pattern daytime running lamps (DRLs), that are merged with the black panel in place of the traditional radiator grille. The black panel conceals sensors, including radar and a front camera. The horizontal headlamps are built into the car’s front bumper and sit beside the wide opening for the air dam. The vehicle comes with LED headlights as standard, with the option for advanced LED Matrix headlights in higher variants.

In profile, the Elroq sports a prominent shoulder line, with a receding roofline, and is replete with cladding below the doors and around the wheel arches. Wheel sizes for the SUV vary from 19 to 21 inches, with “aero-optimised” designs. The tail lamps on the Elroq are similar to other models from Skoda. The SUV also features a black roof-mounted spoiler.

On the inside, the Elroq features a floating 13-inch central infotainment display and a compact digital instrument cluster built into an opening in the dashboard. The Elroq features 48 litres of in-cabin storage space. According to the automaker, the Elroq also has a 470-litre boot, expandable to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Globally, the Skoda Elroq is available in four versions: the Elroq 50, 60, 85, and 85x. These variants come with three different lithium-ion battery capacities. The entry-level Elroq 50, with a 55 kWh (52 kWh net) battery, offers a claimed range of over 370 km. Its rear-mounted motor produces 168 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

The mid-spec Elroq 60 is also rear-wheel-drive and is equipped with a 63 kWh (59 kWh net) battery, providing over 400 km of claimed range. It produces 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, with both the 50 and 60 variants capable of reaching a top speed of 160 kmph.

The higher-end Elroq 85 and 85x come with the largest 82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery. The Elroq 85, featuring a rear motor with 282 bhp and 545 Nm of torque, offers a claimed range of over 560 km. The Elroq 85x adds an additional motor on the front axle for all-wheel drive capability, with both models reaching a top speed of 180 kmph. The Elroq supports fast charging, allowing it to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes at a DC fast-charging station.

