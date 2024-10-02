Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Makes Global Debut: 3 Battery Pack Options, Up To 560km Of Range

Skoda has pulled the wraps off its all-electric SUV, the Elroq, globally. Positioned below the Enyaq in the company's international portfolio, the Elroq introduces Skoda's new “modern solid” design language. This SUV is considered the electric equivalent of the Karoq compact SUV and is offered with three battery packs along with distinctive output options.

LED lights are offered as standard while the higher variants are Matrix units.

As the first production vehicle to feature Skoda’s "Modern Solid" design, the Elroq represents a fresh path to the brand’s standard design elements. Skoda has reinterpreted familiar lines, most notably with its new "Tech-Deck Face." This replaces the conventional radiator grille with a glossy black panel that conceals sensors, including radar and a front camera.

Moreover, the traditional Skoda logo has been flicked off the bonnet and replaced by the brand's new lettering. The vehicle comes with LED headlights as standard, with the option for advanced LED Matrix headlights in higher variants. The matrix system, featuring 36 individual light segments, adjusts automatically to avoid dazzling oncoming traffic.

The Elroq is 4.48 metres long and has a wheelbase of 2.76 metres.

Measuring 4,488 mm in length, 1,884 mm in width, and 1,625 mm in height, the Elroq has a long wheelbase of 2,765 mm. It weighs 1,949 kg and is available in nine different paint finishes, including a new exclusive shade, Timiano Green. Wheel sizes vary from 19 to 21 inches, with “aero-optimised” designs. At the rear, the taillight design closely resembles other models in Skoda’s lineup.

The interior is claimed to utilise sustainable materials all over.

The cabin comes equipped with a 13-inch central infotainment display, a compact digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. In sync with Skoda's reputation, the Elroq features 48 litres of in-cabin storage space and several 'Simply Clever' features, such as umbrellas in the doors, a coin holder, and a net to store the charging cable beneath the parcel tray. According to the automaker, the Elroq also has a 470-litre boot, expandable to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded down.

This is the third model to feature Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform, and globally, the Skoda Elroq will be available in four versions: the Elroq 50, 60, 85, and 85x. These variants come with three different lithium-ion battery capacities. The entry-level Elroq 50, with a 55 kWh (52 kWh net) battery, offers a claimed range of over 370 km. Its rear-mounted motor produces 168 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

The mid-spec Elroq 60 is also rear-wheel-drive and is equipped with a 63 kWh (59 kWh net) battery, providing over 400 km of claimed range. It produces 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, with both the 50 and 60 variants capable of reaching a top speed of 160 kmph.

The Elroq charges from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes at a DC fast-charging station.

The higher-end Elroq 85 and 85x come with the largest 82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery. The Elroq 85, featuring a rear motor with 282 bhp and 545 Nm of torque, offers a claimed range of over 560 km. The Elroq 85x adds an additional motor on the front axle for all-wheel drive capability, with both models reaching a top speed of 180 kmph. The Elroq supports fast charging, allowing it to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes at a DC fast-charging station.