Skoda Enyaq Facelift Debut On January 8

Skoda Auto is set to kick off 2025 with the unveiling of the facelifted Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe on January 8. The heavily updated electric SUVs will switch to Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language with a slew of recent teasers and design sketches providing a closer look at the final design.

The Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe facelifts will adopt a new split headlamp design with high-set LED daytime running lamps flanking a sleeker closed-off Skoda ‘butterfly’ grille with the main headlamps housed lower down on the bumper. The grille continues to feature part of the LED DRL lighting signature spanning its width along the upper edge. The new electric SUV also drops the Skoda logo in favour of the word ‘SKODA’ spelled out on the bonnet.

Sketches of the SUVs suggest changes to the profile and rear are set to be minimal and likely to not extend beyond new design alloy wheels. Changes to the interior and powertrains however are under wraps as of now. The teasers however confirm that the updated Enyaqs will be offered in a sportier-looking Sportline trim.



Expect the new Enyaq to go on sale in global markets in the coming months with the updated model also expected to arrive in India as well. Skoda had showcased the pre-facelift Enyaq in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo last year though the SUV has yet to be launched in India. Skoda could now look to bring the SUV to India directly in facelifted guise later this year.