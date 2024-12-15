Skoda Kylaq Mass Production Commences At Chakan Plant

Skoda Auto India has announced that it has commenced the mass production of the new Kylaq subcompact SUV. As with its India 2.0 siblings, the new subcompact is being manufactured at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd plant in Chakan, Pune. The Kylaq marks Skoda’s return to the subcompact segment after a lengthy absence and its first crack at the heavily contested subcompact SUV market.

Speaking on the announcement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “We’re thrilled to begin production of Škoda Auto India’s first sub-4-meter SUV. Congratulations to the entire team on the successful start of production. Kylaq is engineered and developed in India to cater to the evolving requirements of Indian customers. By manufacturing Kylaq locally, we proudly support the Make-in-India initiative, maintaining Group’s DNA of delivering safety, comfort and driving dynamics.”



Skoda said that to cater to the demand set to arise for its subcompact SUV, it had expanded the Chakan plant’s production capacity by 30 per cent. The plant now has an annual production capacity of 2,55,000 units. The expansion in production capacity follows the announcement back in September of Skoda-VW India investing a further Rs 15,000 crore into its Chakan facility to expand production and develop future models including internal combustion and all-electric.



Skoda unveiled the Kylaq in India in early November with the brand announcing full pricing details and opening bookings for the subcompact SUB in early December. So far Skoda says that it has received over 10,000 bookings for the SUV with deliveries scheduled to commence late next month.