Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Electric AE-47Honda CB750 HornetBenelli Benelli 302SHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda Kylaq Mass Production Commences At Chakan Plant

Deliveries of the new Kylaq are set to commence in late January 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kylaq to reach dealerships by January 27
  • Prices start at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Skoda says Chakan plant capacity expanded to 2.55 lakh units per annum

Skoda Auto India has announced that it has commenced the mass production of the new Kylaq subcompact SUV. As with its India 2.0 siblings, the new subcompact is being manufactured at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd plant in Chakan, Pune. The Kylaq marks Skoda’s return to the subcompact segment after a lengthy absence and its first crack at the heavily contested subcompact SUV market.

 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh

Skoda Kylaq production commences

Speaking on the announcement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “We’re thrilled to begin production of Škoda Auto India’s first sub-4-meter SUV. Congratulations to the entire team on the successful start of production. Kylaq is engineered and developed in India to cater to the evolving requirements of Indian customers. By manufacturing Kylaq locally, we proudly support the Make-in-India initiative, maintaining Group’s DNA of delivering safety, comfort and driving dynamics.”
 

Also read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January
 

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda said that to cater to the demand set to arise for its subcompact SUV, it had expanded the Chakan plant’s production capacity by 30 per cent. The plant now has an annual production capacity of 2,55,000 units. The expansion in production capacity follows the announcement back in September of Skoda-VW India investing a further Rs 15,000 crore into its Chakan facility to expand production and develop future models including internal combustion and all-electric.
 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed

 

Skoda Kylaq 1

 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Results Expected In February 2025
 

Skoda unveiled the Kylaq in India in early November with the brand announcing full pricing details and opening bookings for the subcompact SUB in early December. So far Skoda says that it has received over 10,000 bookings for the SUV with deliveries scheduled to commence late next month.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Auto Volkswagen India# Skoda Kylaq# Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV# Skoda Kylaq sub-4 metre SUV# Skoda Kylaq production# Skoda Kylaq SUV# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Skoda Kylaq will reach showrooms only from January 27, 2025, onwards. And that is also when deliveries will start.
    All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January
  • Skoda says it is targeting a 5-star safety rating for the Kylaq.
    Skoda Kylaq To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Results Expected In February 2025
  • The Skoda Kylaq goes toe-to-toe with popular rivals like – Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO, all cars that come with a turbo-petrol engine and a proper automatic transmission.
    2025 Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Price Comparison
  • Skoda’s latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq will be offered in 4 key trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh
  • The recall affects 52 units of the Slavia, Kushaq, Virtus and Taigun manufactured in late 2023 and early 2024.
    Skoda-Volkswagen India Recalls Slavia, Taigun, Kushaq And Virtus To Address Manufacturing Defect

Latest News

  • It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
    India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs
  • Triumph has rolled out discounts on its most affordable motorcycle in India as part of its year-end scheme.
    Triumph Speed T4 Available With Rs 18,000 Discount In December 2024
  • India Bike Week 2024 concluded on December 7 and attracted over 25,000 riders from different parts of the country.
    India Bike Week 2024: New Motorcycles, Custom Builds, Music, And More
  • KTM had acquired controlling stake in the iconic Italian motorcycle brand just nine months ago.
    KTM To Drop MV Agusta Amidst Financial Crisis
  • The 1390 Super Adventure R is the most extreme full-size adventure bike from KTM! And production is slated to begin in 2025!
    KTM 1390 Super Adventure R Revealed
  • Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V, both of which suffered from poor sales in India
    Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200 4V Discontinued
  • The Vision One-Eleven electric concept pays homage to the Mercedes C111 from the 1970s.
    Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept Showcased In Mumbai
  • Recently showcased at India Bike Week 2024, the motorcycles are expected to be launched sometime in January 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R India Bookings Open; Deliveries In February 2025
  • The car will be built on the Neue Klasse platform, a dedicated EV platform from BMW
    All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The Skoda Kylaq will reach showrooms only from January 27, 2025, onwards. And that is also when deliveries will start.
    All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January

Research More on Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Starts at ₹ 7.89 - 14.4 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Kylaq Specifications
View Kylaq Features

Popular Skoda Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved