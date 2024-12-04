Login
Skoda Kylaq To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Results Expected In February 2025

Skoda says it is targeting a 5-star safety rating for the Kylaq.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Skoda says its targeting a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for Kylaq
  • Subcompact SUV packs in six airbags, ABS and traction control as standard
  • Result expected in February 2025

Skoda India has revealed it is targeting yet another 5-star safety rating for its new Kylaq subcompact SUV. The brand’s current India 2.0 models - the Kushaq and Slavia – have both previously received 5-star Global NCAP safety ratings. With the Kylaq however, things are a little different. With Bharat NCAP now up and running, the carmaker is targeting a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating for its most affordable model.
 

Also read: 2025 Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Price Comparison 
 

Skoda Kylaq 1

Speaking to the media after unveiling the Kylaq’s full price list, Skoda India brand director Petr Janeba said the Kylaq will undergo crash testing in the hands of Bharat NCAP. The results are expected to be announced sometime in February 2025 a little after the model hits dealerships in late January.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh

 

On paper, the Kylaq has the ingredients for a strong showing in crash tests. The subcompact SUV comes loaded with passive safety features such as six airbags, ABS, traction control, three-point seatbelts for all five occupants and an electronic differential lock as standard. Both the Slavia and Kushaq secured a five-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2023 when both models only offered dual front airbags as standard. Both models were subsequently updated to offer six airbags across all variants. The Kushaq and Slavia have yet to be tested by Bharat NCAP. Additionally, the Kylaq is based on a derivative of the MQB A0 IN platform which could also help it score well in the crash tests.
 

Also Read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh

 

Skoda Kylaq 2

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared
 

The Kylaq marks Skoda’s return to the subcompact segments and is its first-ever subcompact SUV for the Indian market. Featuring the brand’s latest design language, the Kylaq is offered in a choice of four trim levels and comes with the brand’s tried and tested 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox. Prices for the SUV range from Rs 7.89 lakh up to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom) with bookings currently open.

