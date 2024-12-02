Login
Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh

Skoda’s latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq will be offered in 4 key trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Skoda has revealed the entire price list of the Kylaq.
  • The SUV is offered in seven variants.
  • Prices range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh.

Nearly a month after Skoda Auto India announced the starting price of the all-new Kylaq, the carmaker has now come out with prices for all variants. The SUV, which marks Skoda’s foray into the subcompact SUV segment in India will be offered in 4 trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Built on the MQB 27 platform, which is a derivative of the India-specific MQB A0 platform, the Kylaq will sit beneath the Kushaq in Skoda India’s portfolio. Skoda India states that it aims to produce 8500 units of the SUV every month, at its plant in Chakan. 

 

Also Read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh

 

Variant          Introductory Price (ex-showroom)
Classic (MT)Rs 7.89 lakh
Signature (MT)Rs 9.59 lakh
Signature (AT)Rs 10.59 lakh
Signature+ (MT)Rs 11.40 lakh
Signature+ (AT)Rs 12.40 lakh
Prestige (MT)Rs 13.35 lakh
Prestige (AT)Rs 14.40 lakh

 

Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq sports Skoda's new Modern Solid design language

 

On the cosmetic front, the Kylaq is the first Skoda car in India to feature the new Modern Solid design language. The fascia sports a split headlamp setup, with the sleek DRLs positioned towards the upper end of the butterfly grille, while the trapezoidal headlamps sit separately lower down. The front bumper gets a prominent air dam, along with a faux silver skid plate element at its base. The rest of the vehicle's body is characterised by clean and crisp lines, slightly flared fenders, and the use of cladding around the wheel arches and towards the lower end of the doors. At the rear, the vehicle gets squarish taillamps, and heavy use of cladding on the rear bumper. The Kylaq will be offered in seven colour options- Tornado Red, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, and Olive Gold.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared
 

In terms of size, the Kylaq measures 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide, and 1,619 mm tall and sits on a 2,566 mm wheelbase. Skoda says that the SUV has a ground clearance of 189 mm and 446 litres of boot space.
 

Skoda Kylaq 2

The Kylaq gets a 10-inch central touchscreen on top-spec variants

 

On the inside, the cabin design of the Kylaq is quite similar to the Kushaq, and features a 10-inch central touchscreen on top-spec Signature + and Prestige variants positioned above the central air-con vents. These trims also get an eight-inch digital instrument cluster. The Signature trim gets a smaller 7-inch infotainment system. 

 

On the features front, the top-spec Prestige trim of the new Kylaq comes with power-adjustable front seats, ambient interior lighting, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, a digital instrument cluster, and more. Features offered on the Signature + trim include a rear-view camera, hill-hold control, electrically foldable ORVM, and automatic headlamps. The Kylaq also comes with cruise control from the Signature trim onwards. Standard safety features of the Kylaq include six airbags, traction control, three-point seatbelts, electronic differential lock, rear parking sensors, and brake disc wiping. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed
 

Skoda Kylaq 3

The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine

 

Moving to the powertrain, the Kylaq gets the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that also powers several other products from Skoda and Volkswagen in India. The unit churns out a healthy 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Buyers however will get the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic as well.


 The Skoda Kylaq's rivals in the Indian market include the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

