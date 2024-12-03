2025 Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Skoda Auto India has officially announced the complete variant-wise pricing for its all-new subcompact SUV – the Skoda Kylaq. The SUV is priced from Rs. 7.89 lakh for the base Classic variant, going up to Rs. 14.40 lakh for the top-of-the-line Prestige trim. The SUV is offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, with the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. The pricing is quite competitive and helps the Kylaq go toe-to-toe with popular rivals like – Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO, all cars that come with a turbo-petrol engine and a proper automatic transmission.

Skoda Kylaq Petrol Manual Petrol Automatic Classic Rs. 7.89 Lakh Signature Rs. 9.59 Lakh Rs. 10.59 Lakh Signature+ Rs. 11.40 Lakh Rs. 12.40 Lakh Prestige Rs. 13.35 Lakh Rs. 14.40 Lakh

To help give you a better idea about it, let’s take a deep dive and compare the prices for each of these models. All four rivals mentioned above come in a diesel option as well, however, to keep things fair, we are just comparing the prices of the turbo petrol variants of the SUV.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon, which has been a top seller in the segment is priced between Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the turbo petrol manual variants. At the same time, the automatic variants are priced from Rs. 11.90 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). When compared to Tata Nexon the Kylaq is cheaper by Rs. 11,000 at the entry-level, while the top-of-the-line automatic is less expensive by Rs. 60,000. However, the entry-level automatic trim of the Kylaq is Rs. 1.31 lakh cheaper than the Nexon DCA.

One thing to note here is that the Nexon comes with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. While the manual unit is a 6-speed gearbox, the automatic option is a dual-clutch transmission compared to the Kylaq’s torque converter unit. Moreover, the Nexon also gets an AMT option.

Model Petrol Manual Petrol iMT/AMT Petrol Automatic Skoda Kylaq Rs. 7.89 Lakh to Rs. 13.35 Lakh NA Rs. 10.59 Lakh to Rs. 14.40 Lakh Tata Nexon Rs. 8.00 Lakh to Rs. 13.80 Lakh Rs. 9.50 Lakh to Rs. 12.60 Lakh Rs. 11.90 Lakh to Rs. 15.00 Lakh Kia Sonet Rs. 8.00 Lakh to Rs. 10.50 Lakh Rs. 9.63 Lakh to Rs. 13.60 Lakh Rs. 12.51 Lakh to Rs. 14.92 Lakh Hyundai Venue Rs. 7.94 Lakh to Rs. 12.80 Lakh NA Rs. 11.56 Lakh to Rs. 13.53 Lakh Mahindra 3XO Rs. 7.79 Lakh to Rs. 13.99 Lakh NA Rs. 10.24 Lakh to Rs. 15.49 Lakh

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet, which was the winner of our previous subcompact SUV shootout, is priced between Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 14.92 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the Sonet’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol option is only offered with either an Intelligent Manual Transmission or a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. At the same time, the 5-speed manual gearbox is mated with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor. So yes, while some variants of the petrol manual Sonet are cheaper, it’s not a variant-to-variant comparison, and the base Kylaq is still cheaper by Rs. 11,000.

On the other hand, the Kylaq’s entry-level automatic is Rs. 1.92 lakh cheaper than the Sonet’s entry-level automatic. But again, the Sonet gets a dual-clutch automatic compared to the Kylaq’s torque converter, and it’s a bit more feature-rich.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue also gets a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, however, unlike the Sonet, here you get a 6-speed manual gearbox with the latter. And that one is priced from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, while the entry-level variant is more expensive by Rs. 2.11 lakh, the top-spec manual variant is cheaper by Rs. 1 lakh than the Kylaq.

At the same time, the turbo petrol automatic variants are priced between Rs. 11.56 lakh and Rs. 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom). That makes the Kylaq Rs. 97,000 cheaper at the base, and Rs. 87,000 more expensive at the top-spec level compared to the Venue.

Mahindra 3XO

The Mahindra 3XO is offered with a 1.2-litre TGDI engine that comes paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter like the Kylaq. So, pricing-wise, the manual variants are priced between Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 13.99 lakh, while the automatic trims are priced from Rs. 10.24 lakh to Rs. 15.49 lakh (all ex-showroom prices). So, when compared to Kylaq, the 3XO at base manual petrol is Rs. 10,000 cheaper, however, the top-spec manual trim is Rs. 64,000 more expensive than the Kylaq.

At the same time, the base petrol automatic variant of the 3XO is Rs. 35,000 cheaper than the Kylaq’s equivalent variant. However, the top-spec automatic variant of the 3XO is close to Rs. 1.09 lakh more expensive than the Kylaq. However, you have to consider the fact that the 3XO gets a more premium list of features including a panoramic sunroof.