Skoda Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe Facelifts Debut With Updated Looks, Revised Powertrains

Skoda has unveiled the facelifted Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe electric SUVs for the global markets. Skoda’s flagship SUVs receive updated looks, now featuring the brand’s Modern Solid design language previously seen on the Elroq electric SUV that debuted last year. The cabin meanwhile packs in more kit as standard depending on the variant while the powertrain line-up has undergone a revision as well.



The Enyaq facelift now follows Skoda's Modern Solid design language.

Starting with the design, the biggest update to the Enyaq siblings is to the fascia. The facelifted electric SUVs now feature a split headlamps design with high-set LED DRLs flanking a sleeker closed-off grille with illuminated inserts along the upper edge. Skoda calls this the Tech Deck with the closed-off grille housing sensors for the car’s driver assistance systems. The bumper gets a sportier look compared to before with a large central air-dam and sleek rectangular headlamps positioned above. A closer look also reveals that the Skoda ‘winged arrow’ logo has been replaced by a ‘SKODA’ wordmark.



Design updates to the fascia are in line with the Elroq revealed last year.

The remainder of the SUV’s design is unchanged save for new alloy wheels designs and tweaks to the tail lamp internals. Skoda says that the updated front end has resulted in reduced drag for both the coupe and SUV.

Moving to the cabin, little has changed in terms of the design - the only discernible change is the updated steering wheel with the ‘SKODA’ wordmark in place of the ‘winged arrow’ logo. In terms of feature updates, the Enyaq gets the 13-inch touchscreen as standard across all variants as well as a heated steering. All variants now also get keyless entry and go with proximity sensing, heated front seats and three-zone climate control.

Updated design reduces drag coefficient and improves certified range of the Enyaq 85 variants; entry Enyaq 50 replaced by a new Enyaq 60 trim.

Moving to the powertrain, the big change comes to the entry-level model with the Enyaq 50 introduced in 2023 replaced by a new Enyaq 60 offering more power and a larger battery. Compared to the 50, the new 60 gets a larger 59 kWh battery (net) paired with a 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor powering the rear wheels. The Enyaq 85 variants meanwhile are carried forward featuring the same 77 kWh (net) battery pack paired with either a single or dual-motor set-up developing 282 bhp and 545 Nm.



Cabin gets no design updates but packs in more standard kits.

In terms of range, the improved drag coefficient of the Enyaq siblings has led to an increased range for the 85 variants. The SUV now offers up to 586 km on a full charge - up from 565 km, while the Coupe can cover up to 596 km - up from 576 km. The 60 variants meanwhile offer a range of up to 437 km and 446 km in SUV and coupe body styles respectively.



The facelifted Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe will go on sale in global markets in the coming months. An India launch is also likely for the updated Enyaq with the pre-facelift SUV having previously been displayed at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo.