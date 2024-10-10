Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda Enyaq RS Race Concept Replaces Carbon Fibre With Eco-Friendly Lightweight Materials

Rather than using carbon fibre, the Enyaq RS Race concept uses biocomposite materials for exterior body panels and the interior to reduce weight.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Enyaq RS Race concept weights 316 kg less than standard Enyaq Coupe RS
  • Makes extensive use of biocomposite materials derived from flax fibre
  • Powertrain is unchanged though 0-100 kmph time down by almost a second

Skoda Motorsports has given an early preview of what an all-electric Skoda race car could look like with the Enyaq RS Race concept. Based on the updated Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS, the Race concept is over 300 kg lighter than the standard model and makes minimal use of carbon fibre to do it. Skoda says the race car concept ‘supports the development of innovative technologies and sustainable materials’ and acts as a pilot project for future EVs.

 

Also read: Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Makes Global Debut: 3 Battery Pack Options, Up To 560km Of Range 

 Skoda Enyaq RS Race concept 1

The Enyaq RS Race concept sits on a wider track than the road-going model; ride height lowered by 70 mm as well.

 

Starting with the physical measurements, the Enyaq RS Race features 72 mm wider front and 116 mm wider rear tracks over the standard Enyaq Coupe RS. This is accompanied by a 316 kg reduction in overall weight thanks to the extensive use of what Skoda calls biocomposite materials. The front fenders, bumper, internal door panels, roof side panel, rear wing, rear bumper and diffuser - all are made from biocomposite material featuring flax fibre in place of carbon. Skoda says that the new material is comparable to carbon fibre in terms of both weight saving and rigidity. Of course the cabin too has been stripped down with a regulation roll cage and racing bucket seats replacing the standard car’s five-seat interior though you still get a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen. Also except for the windshield, all other panels of the glasshouse are made from polycarbonate.

 

Also Read: Armoured Skoda Kodiaq Revealed; Can Withstand Rifle Bullets And Grenades
 Skoda Enyaq RS Race concept 5

Exterior gets extensive aero modifications; weight down by 316 kg over the road-going Enyaq Coupe RS.

 

On the design front, the Enyaq RS Race wears a more aggressive aero kit as compared to the road-going version with revised air inlets, a more aggressive front splitter, a larger rear diffuser, sharper side skirts and a sizeable rear wing. The roof also features vents to channel fresh air into the cabin and winglets above the rear glass to channel air over the spoiler. Rounding out the exterior design updates are race-spec mirrors and 20-inch wheels shod in low-profile tyres. The concept also sits 70 mm lower to the ground than the standard Coupe RS.

 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6
 Skoda Enyaq RS Race concept 4

No use of carbon fibre in the bodywork, Skoda has instead used flax fibre-based bio-composite material.

 

Other mechanical changes under the skin include the switch to sports shock absorbers from the RS’ standard adaptive suspension. New carbon ceramic brakes all around. There is now a hydraulic handbrake as well as a fire extinguishing system and race-spec quick-release steering wheel. Skoda says it has also installed additional skids under the car to prevent damage to any of the car’s underbody components. Interestingly, Skoda Motorsport has not made any changes to the powertrain with the Enyaq RS Race concept. It still develops the identical 335 bhp and 545 Nm of the standard Enyaq Coupe RS and top speed too is identical at 180 kmph.

 

Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI
 Skoda Enyaq RS Race concept 3

Stripped down interior comprises race bucket seats and a regulation roll cage.

 

The weight saving however has made a notable difference in performance with the concept almost a second faster in the sprint to 100 kmph. The Enyaq RS Race hits 100 kmph in a claimed 4.6 seconds - down from the road-going RS’ 5.5 seconds.
 Skoda Enyaq RS Race concept 2

It might be a race car concept but its still got a 13-inch infotainment display.

 

Also read: Skoda To Source Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech From Hyundai For Future Products
 

Skoda has not revealed any plans to put the concept into production or take it racing though it says that sustainable and lightweight materials used here could make their way into future production cars.

# Skoda Auto# Skoda Motorsport# Skoda Enyaq# Skoda Enyaq Coupe# Skoda Enyaq RS iV # Skoda Enyaq RS Race# Skoda concept# Skoda race car concept# Skoda Enyaq Concept# Skoda Enyaq RS Race Concept# Cars# Technology
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new Elroq is the first model to adopt the brand’s “Modern Solid” design language.
    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Makes Global Debut: 3 Battery Pack Options, Up To 560km Of Range
  • The Kodiaq armoured is offered only in a five-seat configuration and has been developed to meet PAS 300 and 301 civilian armoured vehicle standards.
    Armoured Skoda Kodiaq Revealed; Can Withstand Rifle Bullets And Grenades
  • The signing ceremony took place at the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit.
    Skoda To Source Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech From Hyundai For Future Products
  • The Kylaq will mark Skoda’s re-entry into the sub-4m segment and will launch in India in 2025.
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6
  • A fully electric compact crossover, the Elroq is based on the same platform as the larger Enyaq. But will debut a newer design language from the Czech carmaker.
    Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut

Latest News

  • Rather than using carbon fibre, the Enyaq RS Race concept uses biocomposite materials for exterior body panels and the interior to reduce weight.
    Skoda Enyaq RS Race Concept Replaces Carbon Fibre With Eco-Friendly Lightweight Materials
  • With the update, the R3 gets a heavily revised design, along with a few new features such as a TFT screen and a slip and assist clutch
    Updated Yamaha R3 Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Colour TFT Display
  • The Nano, which was Ratan Tata’s vision of safe and affordable motoring for two-wheeler users, made waves across the globe with its ultra-low starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-factory).
    “A Car Most Said Couldn’t Be Manufactured…”: What Ratan Tata Told The World At The Nano Unveil
  • Ratan Tata and his team faced "humiliation" when they went to sell the group's fledgling car business to Ford in 1999, but came back to "do a big favour"
    How Ratan Tata, Humiliated By Ford, Turned The Tables By Acquiring JLR
  • All-new model will be VW’s second-largest SUV for European markets and will be offered in five- and seven-seat layouts.
    Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seat SUV Unveiled As Tiguan AllSpace Successor
  • While the YZF-R9 features the same motor from the MT-09, it is built around an all-new chassis with an electronic suit handed down from the R1
    2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 Unveiled
  • Tata, who proved instrumental in putting India on the map as an industrial superpower, passed away late on October 9 at a Mumbai hospital.
    Ratan Tata, Former Tata Group Chairman And Industry Titan, Dies Aged 86
  • With the update, the super-luxury sedan comes with a few subtle tweaks to the design alongside a range of other upgrades
    Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Unveiled; Gets Updated Design, New Colour Scheme
  • Carmaker reported double-digit growth in sales for Q3 2024 as well as for the first nine months of the year.
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Ever Sales Of 14,379 Units In First Nine Months Of 2024
  • The update brings along a new 5.0-inch TFT display and minor visual changes to the Duke 250.
    KTM Duke 250 Gets 5.0-Inch TFT Display, Priced At Rs 2.41 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Skoda Enyaq RS Race Concept Replaces Carbon Fibre With Eco-Friendly Lightweight Materials
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved