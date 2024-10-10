Skoda Enyaq RS Race Concept Replaces Carbon Fibre With Eco-Friendly Lightweight Materials

Skoda Motorsports has given an early preview of what an all-electric Skoda race car could look like with the Enyaq RS Race concept. Based on the updated Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS, the Race concept is over 300 kg lighter than the standard model and makes minimal use of carbon fibre to do it. Skoda says the race car concept ‘supports the development of innovative technologies and sustainable materials’ and acts as a pilot project for future EVs.

The Enyaq RS Race concept sits on a wider track than the road-going model; ride height lowered by 70 mm as well.

Starting with the physical measurements, the Enyaq RS Race features 72 mm wider front and 116 mm wider rear tracks over the standard Enyaq Coupe RS. This is accompanied by a 316 kg reduction in overall weight thanks to the extensive use of what Skoda calls biocomposite materials. The front fenders, bumper, internal door panels, roof side panel, rear wing, rear bumper and diffuser - all are made from biocomposite material featuring flax fibre in place of carbon. Skoda says that the new material is comparable to carbon fibre in terms of both weight saving and rigidity. Of course the cabin too has been stripped down with a regulation roll cage and racing bucket seats replacing the standard car’s five-seat interior though you still get a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen. Also except for the windshield, all other panels of the glasshouse are made from polycarbonate.

Exterior gets extensive aero modifications; weight down by 316 kg over the road-going Enyaq Coupe RS.

On the design front, the Enyaq RS Race wears a more aggressive aero kit as compared to the road-going version with revised air inlets, a more aggressive front splitter, a larger rear diffuser, sharper side skirts and a sizeable rear wing. The roof also features vents to channel fresh air into the cabin and winglets above the rear glass to channel air over the spoiler. Rounding out the exterior design updates are race-spec mirrors and 20-inch wheels shod in low-profile tyres. The concept also sits 70 mm lower to the ground than the standard Coupe RS.

No use of carbon fibre in the bodywork, Skoda has instead used flax fibre-based bio-composite material.

Other mechanical changes under the skin include the switch to sports shock absorbers from the RS’ standard adaptive suspension. New carbon ceramic brakes all around. There is now a hydraulic handbrake as well as a fire extinguishing system and race-spec quick-release steering wheel. Skoda says it has also installed additional skids under the car to prevent damage to any of the car’s underbody components. Interestingly, Skoda Motorsport has not made any changes to the powertrain with the Enyaq RS Race concept. It still develops the identical 335 bhp and 545 Nm of the standard Enyaq Coupe RS and top speed too is identical at 180 kmph.

Stripped down interior comprises race bucket seats and a regulation roll cage.

The weight saving however has made a notable difference in performance with the concept almost a second faster in the sprint to 100 kmph. The Enyaq RS Race hits 100 kmph in a claimed 4.6 seconds - down from the road-going RS’ 5.5 seconds.



It might be a race car concept but its still got a 13-inch infotainment display.

Skoda has not revealed any plans to put the concept into production or take it racing though it says that sustainable and lightweight materials used here could make their way into future production cars.