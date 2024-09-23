Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda To Source Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech From Hyundai For Future Products

The signing ceremony took place at the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Both companies aim to explore opportunities within the hydrogen ecosystem
  • Hyundai will provide its fuel cell systems and technology to support the growth
  • The signing ceremony took place in Prague

Hyundai Motor Company and Skoda Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on expanding the hydrogen mobility ecosystem. This agreement involves exploring the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell systems and technologies, considering energy-efficient mobility solutions, and exploring opportunities within the hydrogen ecosystem and value chain beyond traditional mobility.

 

Also Read: BMW, Toyota To Co-Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology; First Series-Production BMW FCEV Due In 2028

 

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit in Prague, was attended by Ken Ramírez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor Company, and Petr Novotný, CEO of Skoda Group.

 

Hydrogen

Both companies agree that hydrogen will be a crucial element for building a sustainable society, particularly in the transportation sector. Under the MOU, Hyundai will provide its fuel cell systems and technology to support the growth of eco-friendly mobility in global markets where Skoda Group operates, including in the Czech Republic.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India To Invest Rs 6,180 Crore, Set Up Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Tamil Nadu

 

“Our partnership with Škoda Group aims to accelerate hydrogen adoption, which would contribute to the advancement of hydrogen technology and carbon neutrality across global markets, including the Czech Republic,” said Executive Vice President Ramírez. “Together with Škoda Group, we strive to lead the rapidly growing hydrogen businesses by creating positive synergies between our fuel cell technology and Škoda Group’s mobility products and projects.”

 

The partnership will also assess the feasibility of using fuel cell systems in various applications beyond mobility. Drawing on its extensive experience in hydrogen-based solutions across both mobility and energy sectors, Hyundai states it is well-positioned to support the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

# Hyundai Motor# Skoda Auto# Hydrogen Mobility# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Kylaq will mark Skoda’s re-entry into the sub-4m segment and will launch in India in 2025.
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6
  • All-electric SUV will arrive with a range of powertrains with up to 220 kW on tap and support up to 175 kW DC fast-charging.
    Skoda Elroq EV Key Specs Revealed Ahead Of Debut; To Have Up To 560 KM Range
  • The Slavia gets a price cut for a limited period while its variants get new nomenclatures.
    2024 Skoda Slavia: Updated Variant Lineup Explained
  • Skoda recently renamed the variants of the Kushaq and also revised the prices of the compact SUV. Let us take a look at the features on offer, variant-wise.
    2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained
  • The second-gen Kodiaq was globally unveiled back in October 2023.
    Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India

Latest News

  • The new variant makes the TVS Raider nearly Rs 10,000 more affordable than before
    TVS Raider Drum Variant Launched At Rs 84,869
  • The signing ceremony took place at the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit.
    Skoda To Source Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech From Hyundai For Future Products
  • Available in limited numbers, the Signature Edition adds bling and exclusivity to the flagship Bavarian SUV
    BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore
  • The Kylaq will mark Skoda’s re-entry into the sub-4m segment and will launch in India in 2025.
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6
  • Discounts are available on the QJ Motor SRC series, which includes the SRC 250 and SRC 500.
    QJ Motor SRC 250, SRC 500 Available With Discounts Up To Rs 40,000
  • 125cc scooter gets additional tech such as a LED daytime running lamp and an ‘Answer Back’ function.
    Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Gets New Features; Priced At Rs 98,130
  • The Exter is the eighth Hyundai model to be exported from India.
    India-Made Hyundai Exter Launched In South Africa
  • How does the recently launched Triumph Speed T4 go up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper
    Triumph Speed T4 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Design, Powertrains, Prices Compared
  • MG’s latest EV may be similar in size to a compact sedan but its prices overlap that of Tata’s all-electric micro-SUV.
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence.
    MG Windsor EV: Price, Variants Explained
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Skoda To Source Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech From Hyundai For Future Products
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved