Skoda To Source Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech From Hyundai For Future Products

Hyundai Motor Company and Skoda Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on expanding the hydrogen mobility ecosystem. This agreement involves exploring the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell systems and technologies, considering energy-efficient mobility solutions, and exploring opportunities within the hydrogen ecosystem and value chain beyond traditional mobility.

Also Read: BMW, Toyota To Co-Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology; First Series-Production BMW FCEV Due In 2028

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit in Prague, was attended by Ken Ramírez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor Company, and Petr Novotný, CEO of Skoda Group.

Both companies agree that hydrogen will be a crucial element for building a sustainable society, particularly in the transportation sector. Under the MOU, Hyundai will provide its fuel cell systems and technology to support the growth of eco-friendly mobility in global markets where Skoda Group operates, including in the Czech Republic.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India To Invest Rs 6,180 Crore, Set Up Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Tamil Nadu

“Our partnership with Škoda Group aims to accelerate hydrogen adoption, which would contribute to the advancement of hydrogen technology and carbon neutrality across global markets, including the Czech Republic,” said Executive Vice President Ramírez. “Together with Škoda Group, we strive to lead the rapidly growing hydrogen businesses by creating positive synergies between our fuel cell technology and Škoda Group’s mobility products and projects.”

The partnership will also assess the feasibility of using fuel cell systems in various applications beyond mobility. Drawing on its extensive experience in hydrogen-based solutions across both mobility and energy sectors, Hyundai states it is well-positioned to support the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.