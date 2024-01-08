Login

Hyundai Motor India To Invest Rs 6,180 Crore, Set Up Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Tamil Nadu

The brand is aiming to invest Rs 180 crore towards a dedicated ‘Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub’
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub is being developed in association with IIT-Madras
  • The automaker already plans to invest an additional Rs 20,000 crore over the period of 10 years in Tamil Nadu
  • Hyundai states that this initiative will aid in generating employment and support skill development in the region

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced it will invest Rs 6,180 crore in the state of Tamil Nadu through various initiatives. The MoU between Hyundai and the state government regarding the new investment was during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024. Furthermore, in aid of enhancing skill development, improving charging infrastructure, and streamlining electric vehicle manufacturing, Hyundai is already planning to invest Rs 20,000 crore till 2032.

 

Interestingly, as part of the MoU signed by the brand, it will establish a dedicated ‘Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub’ by further investing Rs 180 crore. This facility will be developed in association with IIT-Madras. It will act as an incubation cell to develop a framework for localisation of hydrogen powertrains and associated components and storage systems. Hyundai says this initiative will aid in generating employment and support skill development in the region. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Sold Over 6 Lakh Vehicles In CY2023

 

Speaking on the announcement, Mr Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been one of the largest and most consistent investors in Tamil Nadu for the past 27 years. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and guidance received from the state. This collaboration with the state government goes beyond mere investment; it is a catalyst for cultivating a robust hydrogen technology ecosystem that mirrors our commitment to sustainability and a green future. We are confident that this collective effort will propel Tamil Nadu towards achieving the milestone of becoming a $1 trillion economy.”

 

With its hydrogen-focused innovation hub, Hyundai will join Tata Motors, which, in 2023, opened two research and development facilities focusing on hydrogen-powered vehicles. Hyundai also displayed its Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle at the investor summit, and is currently gearing up for the launch of the Creta facelift on January 16.

# Hyundai Motors India# Hyundai India# Hyundai India Tamil Nadu# Hyundai India Investment# Hyundai Motor India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.00 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2015 Honda Amaze
  • 47,900 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 79,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 2.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
9.2
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 6,600 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
9.1
0
10
2023 Toyota Fortuner
  • 7,900 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 49.00 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2016 Mahindra KUV100
  • 1,09,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Tata Zest, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2016 Tata Zest
  • 77,437 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.25 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2016 Volvo V40
  • 76,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3875 second ago

VinFast also named Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as its new Chief Financial Officer

2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2466 second ago

Overcoming initial setbacks, the rally legend clinched a significant victory on the 464 km stage, outpacing Loeb by a narrow 29 seconds

Auto Sales In India Grew 11% In 2023: FADA
Auto Sales In India Grew 11% In 2023: FADA
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Cumulative sales for December 2023 were up 21.14 per cent over 2022 though down 30.25 per cent over November 2023.

QJ Motor Announces Price Drop For Its Motorcycle Range In India; Up To Rs. 40,000 Reduced
QJ Motor Announces Price Drop For Its Motorcycle Range In India; Up To Rs. 40,000 Reduced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

QJ Motor, one of the motorcycle brands under Adishwar Auto Ride has announced revised pricing for its motorcycles in India. The company has reduced prices by up to Rs. 40,000 on its motorcycles for 2024.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 1.32 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The flagship SUV is available in two variants with prices ranging from Rs 1.32 crore to 1.37 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz Clocks Record Sales In India With 17,408 Cars And SUVs Sold In 2023
Mercedes-Benz Clocks Record Sales In India With 17,408 Cars And SUVs Sold In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Registering a year-on-year sales growth of 10 per cent, Mercedes saw its SUV lineup contribute close to 10,000 units to its overall numbers for the calendar year.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Design Previewed In Official Sketches
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Design Previewed In Official Sketches
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

While the design and silhouette of Hyundai’s popular compact SUV remain more or less unchanged, the styling changes bring it visually closer to Hyundai’s global SUV offerings.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Adds New Assembly Line At its Vithalapur Plant In Gujarat
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Adds New Assembly Line At its Vithalapur Plant In Gujarat
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The new assembly plant will have a capacity of 6.5 lakh units per annum. It is Honda’s largest scooter only plant in the world.

Hero MotoCorp’s New Motorcycle Will Be Called Mavrick 440
Hero MotoCorp’s New Motorcycle Will Be Called Mavrick 440
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to share the platform with the Harley-Davidson X440, a product of the collaboration between Hero and Harley-Davidson.

2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights
2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The 2024 ZX-6R was unveiled at the tenth edition of India Bike Week in December

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Design Previewed In Official Sketches
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Design Previewed In Official Sketches
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

While the design and silhouette of Hyundai’s popular compact SUV remain more or less unchanged, the styling changes bring it visually closer to Hyundai’s global SUV offerings.

Hyundai Motor India Sold Over 6 Lakh Vehicles In CY2023
Hyundai Motor India Sold Over 6 Lakh Vehicles In CY2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 units in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23

Honda Drive To Discover 12: East By Northeast
Honda Drive To Discover 12: East By Northeast
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The 12th Edition of the Honda Drive to Discover explored parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, including the mighty Nathu La Pass.

Car Launches In India For January 2024
Car Launches In India For January 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Here is an overview of all the cars launching in January 2024

Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
Hyundai Signs Actor Deepika Padukone As New Brand Ambassador
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

She joins Shah Rukh Khan, who has been associated with the South Korean automaker since its inception in India in 1998.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Motor India To Invest Rs 6,180 Crore, Set Up Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Tamil Nadu
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved