Hyundai Motor India Sold Over 6 Lakh Vehicles In CY2023

Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 units in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

Published on January 2, 2024

  • Hyundai sold over 6 lakh vehicles in India in CY23.
  • Company’s exports went up by 6 per cent in 2023.
  • Hyundai launched the all-new Verna and the Exter in 2023.

Hyundai Motor India achieved a sales milestone of over 6 lakh vehicle sales in the country in CY23, registering a growth of 9 per cent over the 2022 calendar year. Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23. In all, the company sold 7,65,786 units, 9 per cent higher than CY22 when it sold 7,00,811 units. Hyundai had two major launches in 2023, the new-generation Verna and its new micro-SUV, the Exter. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts

 

Hyundai’s December 2023 sales were lower than the numbers it posted for November 2023, with sales falling from 65,801 units to 56,450 units in December. This represents a month-over-month decrease of 14.2 per cent and is the third consecutive month of sales progressively plummeting since the company recorded its highest-ever number of 71,641 unit sales in September 2023. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Latest Spy Shots Reveal Connected LED Taillights

The new Creta will sport a completely revamped design over the outgoing model

 

Hyundai is all set to launch the Creta facelift in India on January 16,. The SUV, which has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions will feature new styling, along with a range of new features including a digital instruments display. Expect the current pair of 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines to be varied over. The SUV is also expected to receive the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit that also does duty under the hood of the larger Alcazar and the Kia Seltos. Transmission options will include a 6-speed Manual, a CVT for the naturally aspirated petrol, a 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol and a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel.

 

