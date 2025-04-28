Login
Hyundai i10 Cumulative Sales Cross 20 Lakh Units In India

Carmaker says it has sold over 30 lakh units of the i10 family globally in 18 years.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • i10 sales cross 30 lakh units globally in 18 years
  • i10 was first launched in India in 2007
  • Sales in India cross the 20 lakh units mark

Hyundai India has revealed that cumulative sales of the i10 hatchback have crossed the 20-lakh unit mark in India. The i10 family has been on sale in India for about 18 years, spread across three generations – i10, Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios. The first-gen i10 was launched in India in 2007. Globally, Hyundai says that sales of the made-in-India hatchback have crossed the 10 lakh units mark, bringing overall sales of the i10 to over 30 lakh units. Hyundai says it exports the India-made car to over 100 countries across the globe.

 

Also read: Hyundai Motor Group Partners With IIT Delhi To Establish EV Battery Research Centre In India
 

The sales of the i10 had crossed the 20 lakh unit cumulative sales mark in 2015.

Hyundai grand i10 nios facelift 2023 01 09 T09 30 49 338 Z

Also Read: Second-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
 

Commenting on hatchback's sales performance, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL said, “We are proud of the landmark achievement of surpassing 3 million cumulative sales of HMIL’s brand i10. With over 2 million units sold in India and over 1.3 million units exported to global markets, brand i10 stands as a shining example of HMIL’s commitment to delivering world-class products.” He also added that the hatchbacks for Indian and export markets both featured over 90 per cent local content. Hyundai says that it has sold over 1 lakh units of the i10 in India annually.

 

Also read: Hyundai Venue, Verna, Grand i10 Nios Variants Updated; Check Full Prices
 

Currently in its third generation, the Grand i10 Nios goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Swift in the Indian market. The Swift has, however, proven to be the more popular of the two models in recent years, with the Maruti hatchback having sold over 30 lakh units in India across its four generations.

 

Also read: Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo Launched At Rs 7.51 Lakh 
 

The Grand i10 is currently offered in a choice of 1.2 petrol and 1.2 bi-fuel CNG powertrain options. The former is offered with manual and AMT options, while the latter is offered with a manual only.  

