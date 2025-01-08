Hyundai Venue, Verna, Grand i10 Nios Variants Updated; Check Full Prices

Hyundai India has introduced new variants for the Venue SUV, Verna sedan and Grand i10 Nios hatchback. Additionally, the carmaker has updated a few existing variants of the three vehicles with new features. In the process, Hyundai has also rolled out price hikes of up to Rs 32,000 for the updated variants. Here are the full details about the updates and price hikes on each vehicle.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai has rolled out a new variant for the Venue SUV in the Indian market called the 1.2-litre MPi Petrol SX Executive MT. Priced at Rs 10.79 lakh, the variant slots in between the Venue S(O) manual variant, and the Venue SX manual. The list of features offered in the variant, includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smart electric sunroof, smart key with push button start/stop wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and automatic climate control.

Additionally, Hyundai has updated a few existing variants of the Venue. For instance, the 1.2-litre Petrol S MT and S+ MT now get a rear camera and a wireless charger. The prices of both variants have gone up by Rs 17,200. The 1.2 litre Petrol S(O) MT variant now features a smart key with push button start/stop, while the Knight Edition of the same variant has been equipped with a wireless charger. The price of the 1.2 litre Petrol S(O) MT has been hiked by Rs 11,100, while the price of the Knight Edition of the same variant has increased by Rs 22,000. Additionally, the 1.2-litre MPi Petrol S(O)+ Adventure MT variant now gets a smart key with a push button start/stop and a wireless charger. The price of the variant has also been hiked by Rs 22,000.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S MT Rs 9.28 lakh Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S+ MT Rs 9.53 lakh Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S(O) MT Rs 10 lakh Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S(O) Knight MT Rs 10.35 lakh Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S(O)+ Adventure MT Rs 10.37 lakh Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol SX Executive MT Rs 10.79 lakh

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has introduced a new variant of the Verna sedan named the 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT, priced at Rs 15.27 lakh. This is now the most affordable variant of the sedan to be offered with the DCT gearbox, which slots in between the SX Turbo Manual and SX(O) Turbo Manual variants. The list of features on the variant includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and rear camera.



Additionally, the S trim of the Verna, which was previously only offered with a manual gearbox, can now also be had with IVT transmission. The new IVT variant is priced at Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The IVT variant features three drive modes- Eco, Normal, and Sport and gets paddle shifters. Furthermore, the S trim variants (both manual and IVT) now get an electric sunroof, although this has led to a price hike of Rs 32,000 for the previously on-sale Verna Manual S variant.



Variant Price (ex-showroom) Verna 1.5 litre MPi Petrol S MT Rs 12.37 lakh Verna 1.5 litre MPi Petrol S iVT Rs 13.62 lakh Verna 1.5 litre Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCT Rs 15.27 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai also introduced a new trim for the Grand i10 NIOS named the Sportz (O). Offered with both MT and AMT options, the variants are priced at Rs 7.73 lakh and Rs 8.29 lakh respectively. The list of features offered on the variants includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, automatic climate control, and a smart key with a push button start/stop.



Additionally, Hyundai also updated the Corporate trim of the hatchback, which now comes with projector headlamps. The prices of the MT and AMT variants of the Corporate trim have been hiked by Rs 15,900 respectively.

