Hyundai Venue, Verna, Grand i10 Nios Variants Updated; Check Full Prices

Hyundai has introduced new variants for the Venue, Verna and Grand i10 Nios, while also updating select already-on-sale variants of the vehicles
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Venue gets a new variant priced at Rs 10.79 lakh.
  • The Verna’s new variant is its most affordable variant with a DCT gearbox.
  • The Grand i10 Nios gets a new trim named the Sportz (O).

Hyundai India has introduced new variants for the Venue SUV, Verna sedan and Grand i10 Nios hatchback. Additionally, the carmaker has updated a few existing variants of the three vehicles with new features. In the process, Hyundai has also rolled out price hikes of up to Rs 32,000 for the updated variants. Here are the full details about the updates and price hikes on each vehicle.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS
 

Hyundai Venue

t4s87kqg hyundai venue facelift 625x300 16 June 22

Hyundai has rolled out a new variant for the Venue SUV in the Indian market called the 1.2-litre MPi Petrol SX Executive MT. Priced at Rs 10.79 lakh, the variant slots in between the Venue S(O) manual variant, and the Venue SX manual. The list of features offered in the variant, includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smart electric sunroof, smart key with push button start/stop wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and automatic climate control. 

 

Additionally, Hyundai has updated a few existing variants of the Venue. For instance, the 1.2-litre Petrol S MT and S+ MT now get a rear camera and a wireless charger. The prices of both variants have gone up by Rs 17,200. The 1.2 litre Petrol S(O) MT variant now features a smart key with push button start/stop, while the Knight Edition of the same variant has been equipped with a wireless charger. The price of the 1.2 litre Petrol S(O) MT has been hiked by Rs 11,100, while the price of the Knight Edition of the same variant has increased by Rs 22,000. Additionally, the 1.2-litre MPi Petrol S(O)+ Adventure MT variant now gets a smart key with a push button start/stop and a wireless charger. The price of the variant has also been hiked by Rs 22,000. 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S MTRs 9.28 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S+ MTRs 9.53 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S(O) MTRs 10 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S(O) Knight MTRs 10.35 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol S(O)+ Adventure MTRs 10.37 lakh
Venue Kappa 1.2 litre MPi Petrol SX Executive MTRs 10.79 lakh

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Battery Options, Range Compared

 

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna Long term 15

Hyundai has introduced a new variant of the Verna sedan named the 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT, priced at Rs 15.27 lakh. This is now the most affordable variant of the sedan to be offered with the DCT gearbox, which slots in between the SX Turbo Manual and SX(O) Turbo Manual variants. The list of features on the variant includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and rear camera. 
 

Additionally, the S trim of the Verna, which was previously only offered with a manual gearbox, can now also be had with IVT transmission. The new IVT variant is priced at Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The IVT variant features three drive modes- Eco, Normal, and Sport and gets paddle shifters. Furthermore, the S trim variants (both manual and IVT) now get an electric sunroof, although this has led to a price hike of Rs 32,000 for the previously on-sale Verna Manual S variant. 
 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Verna 1.5 litre MPi Petrol S MTRs 12.37 lakh
Verna 1.5 litre MPi Petrol S iVTRs 13.62 lakh
Verna 1.5 litre Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCTRs 15.27 lakh

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 km Range

 

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2022 07 21 T09 52 23 481 Z

Hyundai also introduced a new trim for the Grand i10 NIOS named the Sportz (O). Offered with both MT and AMT options, the variants are priced at Rs 7.73 lakh and Rs 8.29 lakh respectively. The list of features offered on the variants includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, automatic climate control, and a smart key with a push button start/stop. 
 

Additionally, Hyundai also updated the Corporate trim of the hatchback, which now comes with projector headlamps. The prices of the MT and AMT variants of the Corporate trim have been hiked by Rs 15,900 respectively. 
 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 Litre Petrol Corporate MTRs 7.09 lakh
Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 Litre Petrol Sportz (O) MTRs 7.72 lakh
Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 Litre Petrol Corporate AMTRs 7.74 lakh
Grand i10 Nios Kappa 1.2 Litre Petrol Sportz (O) AMTRs 8.29 lakh
# Hyundai India# Hyundai Verna# Hyundai Grand i10 Nios# Hyundai Verna Car# Hyundai new variants# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

