Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Battery Options, Range Compared

The Creta Electric will compete with the likes of the Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Creta Electric to launch at Bharat Mobility Expo
  • Will be offered with two battery options
  • Have a ARAI-certified range of up tp 473 km

Hyundai recently unveiled the much anticipated Creta Electric as it looks to target the mass market EV segment. The all-electric compact SUV enters a market currently dominated by Tata Motors though is set to see several new launches over the coming months. Here we look at how the Creta Electric’s battery and range figures compare with its existing and upcoming rivals.
 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 km Range
 

hyundai creta electric revealed ahead of launch two battery packs four variants carandbike 4

The Creta Electric will see competition from the likes of the Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara. 

 

 Hyundai Creta ElectricTata Curvv EVSuzuki e-Vitara*
Battery42 kWh / 51.4 kWh45 kWh / 55 kWh49 kWh / 61 kWh
Range390 km / 473 km (ARAI)430 km / 502 km (MIDC)500+ km (expected)

*Specs of global model
 

Speaking of direct rivals, Hyundai looks to lag behind in terms of battery size and claimed range. On paper, the Suzuki e-Vitara has the largest battery pack though Maruti Suzuki will only confirm the specifications of the India-spec SUV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The range figures too have yet to be revealed though they are expected to be over 500 km for the largest battery pack.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric: Variant-Wise Battery Options Revealed
 

Suzuki e Vitara 2025 HD c5295b7f1b9236f0a3240b7bf11150cde726246c6

e-Vitara in global markets has a large 61 kWh battery pack which should give it a notable range advantage.

 

On the India-spec cars, the Curvv EV has the range advantage with larger battery packs offering a claimed range of up to 502 km with the 55 kWh battery pack or up to 425 km in real-world use.
 

However, the Creta Electric will likely see its prices overlap with some other EVs as well so let's see how that pans out.
 

 Hyundai Creta ElectricTata Nexon EVMG ZS EVMahindra BE 6
Battery42 kWh / 51.4 kWh30 kWh / 40.5 kWh / 45 kWh50.3 kWh59 kWh / 79 kWh
Range390 km / 473 km (ARAI)275 km / 390 km / 489 km (MIDC)461 km (ARAI)556 km / 682 km (ARAI)

Compared to some models that could overlap the Creta EV in terms of price, the Creta’s top 51.4 kWh battery outdoes the MG ZS EV in terms of battery capacity and range. The Nexon EV 45 meanwhile on paper does outdo the Creta on range despite the smaller battery though it remains to be seen how efficient the Creta’s powertrain will be in real-world use. Our testing of the Nexon EV 45 showed that the car can do up to 370 km.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour Options Revealed
 

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6 likely to overlap with top variants of the Creta; offers notably better range on paper.

 

On the higher end of the spectrum is the upcoming Mahindra BE 6 which outdoes everything here in terms of both battery capacity and range by a fair margin.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

