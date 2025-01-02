Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour Options Revealed
The Creta Electric will be offered in ten colour options, which include two dual-tone shades
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 2, 2025
Highlights
- Hyundai recently unveiled the Creta Electric in India.
- The Creta Electric will be offered in ten colour options.
- Can be had in two dual-tone colour options.
Hyundai has finally unveiled the all-electric iteration of the Creta SUV in the Indian market. Arguably one of the most anticipated launches of the year, the Creta Electric's prices will be announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show. The SUV retains most of the styling cues of its ICE counterpart, while sporting a few EV-specific styling cues. The Creta Electric will be offered in ten colour options, which include two dual-tone shades. Here we list them:
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 KM Range
Abyss Black Pearl
Atlas White
Fiery Red Pearl
Starry Night
Ocean Blue Metallic
Ocean Blue Matte
Titan Grey Matte
Robust Emerald Matte
Atlas White With Black Roof
Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof
# Hyundai India# Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta SUV# Hyundai Creta Electric# Hyundai Creta Electric Colour Options# Hyundai Creta Electric colour options# Cars# Electric Mobility# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Hyundai Models
- Hyundai CretaEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakh
- Hyundai ExterEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakh
- Hyundai Elite i20Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakh
- Hyundai VenueEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakh
- Hyundai VernaEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 - 17.42 Lakh
- Hyundai Grand i10 NiosEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.92 - 8.56 Lakh
- Hyundai TucsonEx-Showroom Price₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh
- Hyundai Creta N LineEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.82 - 20.91 Lakh
- Hyundai New SantroEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh
- Hyundai AlcazarEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.99 - 21.55 Lakh
- Hyundai Ioniq 5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 44.95 Lakh
- Hyundai AuraEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.05 Lakh
- Hyundai i20 N LineEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 12.47 Lakh
- Hyundai Venue N LineEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.08 - 13.9 Lakh