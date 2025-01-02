Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour Options Revealed

Hyundai has finally unveiled the all-electric iteration of the Creta SUV in the Indian market. Arguably one of the most anticipated launches of the year, the Creta Electric's prices will be announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show. The SUV retains most of the styling cues of its ICE counterpart, while sporting a few EV-specific styling cues. The Creta Electric will be offered in ten colour options, which include two dual-tone shades. Here we list them:

Abyss Black Pearl

Atlas White

Fiery Red Pearl

Starry Night

Ocean Blue Metallic

Ocean Blue Matte

Titan Grey Matte

Robust Emerald Matte

Atlas White With Black Roof

Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof



