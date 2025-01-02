Login
Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour Options Revealed

The Creta Electric will be offered in ten colour options, which include two dual-tone shades
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai recently unveiled the Creta Electric in India.
  • The Creta Electric will be offered in ten colour options.
  • Can be had in two dual-tone colour options.

Hyundai has finally unveiled the all-electric iteration of the Creta SUV in the Indian market. Arguably one of the most anticipated launches of the year, the Creta Electric's prices will be announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show. The SUV retains most of the styling cues of its ICE counterpart, while sporting a few EV-specific styling cues. The Creta Electric will be offered in ten colour options, which include two dual-tone shades. Here we list them:

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 KM Range
 

Abyss Black Pearl

 

AD 4nXdyENGYqrwduO7kHrVM7dev5 YJUb14sVjLWvAq4OaiLMMIPEX1CKqXuZCaqZTa a3ZekL3zUGVf8QNuyItQMUzD5ftICdK5BAwthjEFyUuYOikP3gv3awif6874ZmDpzi4

 

Atlas White

 

AD 4nXcTPSzdcTxRr2mn5HaEIE5mQOYk5iCpS8Yx6pa9S0Dk9yBvawFb7Ha3iwMWcs0opqTA0vF5UdOVRGDMDO GbCgjum5uNI5Sc42QDdc0MZUiEGs5WWPq17qNalMtH5AM9B

 

Fiery Red Pearl

 

AD 4nXelEsRFQzEDn6WHFYZzphkJB6X vYvf23Je4PlEI5twZf17niBd0YqQMBgpO7Wx DfQBuhA1 th7HN5 7yagiyl9FJ dyFJoIF5DuXvn8dgaUX

 

Starry Night

 

AD 4nXe6iW Lfe4fNv779G8EsLhsn6EXXa3ZI1zwXyEfTRymmfkvS1lETdMeBIbJZ7AnfTA6EBXJGiW5wDn495otlCzg7r2IV508sNGp6RiWoWYvlaS1qkssWqL wKZ4bGVxD

 

Ocean Blue Metallic

 

AD 4nXe4RmuR1lKY6dZ1tVA14ZlTQFN4h7WBG6JO54ku7RG 8qqRIhLgaFDnXFyXQKFA3LUQqz4ChjOEMz4vw3YBGYqbcDhF2j

 

Ocean Blue Matte

 

AD 4nXeNrDpGNDRmgA7y a8fs9nlAngCxt1YMFmCaiiG7FTn2aLKWjl2xX46EYASuhYSeaeYtS8uKcC87fRfPElihScYoMFyyazQoTwp9bln

 

Titan Grey Matte

 

AD 4nXe1i85AuWZJBhWROP2HcNSfAt0I6kVy1qtDUttpNGYOLy8KEcXomXxXrkuJky73zH3dYnh5TIDZpK2f7aoJe8S

 

Robust Emerald Matte

 

AD 4nXeGeQyrVHjqih9AUQhMT19pDb9AQmicpGJTpDUxFxUMvncHEpH5c5CFh1yJ7rXQp3Ey8KcCp04LU1 vV5Bxn p7Ut7FQH3rpaHvykFFvAucOtRqKxcQAeosoQHG PbvqOKTorN

 

Atlas White With Black Roof

 

AD 4nXfqwLCf2a1hx9v4psU3z71VOOJK4BA4Lzwn3QU8iSPkR5vP7Aa4QbeVy MaBzIQDA2N 2vJGHJWBmXIuK6IcJprY09NahqO j

 

Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof

 

AD 4nXdNvWXTkIQK7kcqIWdzX fU4fvD3H5sP9ObNdEFvCnG5npg7pZPnIuoGL2cU P 6EAJ2M6EUYJ NbXNeLfP8upAc sKrKRZ2


 

