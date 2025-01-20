Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Flex-Fuel Prototype Unveiled
Published on January 20, 2025
- Hyundai has unveiled the Creta flex-fuel prototype at the 2025 Auto Expo.
- Powered by a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine.
- Can run on petrol and E100 fuel (100 per cent ethanol).
Hyundai India has showcased a working prototype of the Creta flex-fuel vehicle at the 2025 Auto Expo. While visually identical to the standard Creta SUV, the flex-fuel-powered iteration of the vehicle is powered by a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine that can run on ethanol fuel blends. The manufacturer, however, has yet to reveal any detailed specifications about the vehicle, including the power figures and fuel efficiency figures. The carmaker is also yet to state when the ethanol-powered SUV will be launched in the Indian market, or specify any launch timeline.
Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Electric Launched; Prices Start At Rs 17.99 Lakh
The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in the Creta flex-fuel version is not offered in the standard Creta, which is offered with a bevvy of larger petrol and diesel engines. The engine is however sold with the smaller Venue SUV and the i20 hatchback. The variants of the Venue and i20 equipped with this powertrain churn out a peak power figure of 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. Hyundai has stated that the engine in the Creta flex fuel has been modified to run on flex-fuel blends with any amount of ethanol in them including E100 fuel (100 per cent ethanol). Additionally, the car can also run on petrol.
Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India
Hyundai also launched the Creta EV at the 2025 Auto Expo. Offered in four variants - Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence, prices for the Creta EV range from Rs 17.99 lakh up to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Other Hyundai cars on display at the Auto Expo included the Staria MPV, and the Ioniq 9 EV.
