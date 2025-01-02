Hyundai Creta Electric: Variant-Wise Battery Options Revealed

Hyundai has unveiled the much-anticipated Creta Electric, just days before its official price announcement at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV will be available in four key trim levels: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. Alongside the reveal, the company has also provided information regarding which variant will be available with which battery pack.

Creta Electric Trim levels 42 kWh (SR) 51.4 kWh (LR) Executive ✓ – Smart ✓ ✓ Premium ✓ – Excellence – ✓

Hyundai India will be offering the Creta Electric with two battery pack options: standard range 42 kWh and the Long Range 51.4 kWh. The smaller 42 kWh standard battery pack option will be offered in the Executive, Smart, and Premium trim levels, while the 51.4 kWh battery pack will be available only with Smart and range-topping Excellence trim levels. The range figures for 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh models are 390 km and 473 km (ARAI-certified), respectively.

In terms of design, the Creta Electric retains the overall look of its combustion engine counterpart but packs subtle EV-specific elements. It features a sealed front end with an integrated charging port, active air flaps in the front bumper, and a distinctive ‘pixel graphic’ design on the grille and rear bumper. The SUV comes equipped with 17-inch, aero-styled alloy wheels.

The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be priced competitively. We anticipate a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh, with the top-spec variant going up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).