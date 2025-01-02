Login
Hyundai Creta Electric: Variant-Wise Battery Options Revealed

The Creta Electric will be offered in four trim levels and two battery pack options.
January 2, 2025

By car&bike Team

1 mins read

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Base variant to get a smaller 42 kWh battery pack
  • Long-range 51.4 kWh battery pack reserved for two trim levels
  • Creta Electric to launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hyundai has unveiled the much-anticipated Creta Electric, just days before its official price announcement at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV will be available in four key trim levels: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. Alongside the reveal, the company has also provided information regarding which variant will be available with which battery pack.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 KM Range

 

hyundai creta electric revealed ahead of launch two battery packs four variants carandbike 3

 

Creta Electric Trim levels 42 kWh (SR)51.4 kWh (LR)
Executive – 
Smart ✓ ✓ 
Premium ✓ 
Excellence ✓ 

 

Hyundai India will be offering the Creta Electric with two battery pack options: standard range 42 kWh and the Long Range 51.4 kWh. The smaller 42 kWh standard battery pack option will be offered in the Executive, Smart, and Premium trim levels, while the 51.4 kWh battery pack will be available only with Smart and range-topping Excellence trim levels. The range figures for 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh models are 390 km and 473 km (ARAI-certified), respectively. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales December 2024: Maruti Suzuki, JSW MG, Toyota Report Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip

 

hyundai creta electric revealed ahead of launch two battery packs four variants carandbike 4

In terms of design, the Creta Electric retains the overall look of its combustion engine counterpart but packs subtle EV-specific elements. It features a sealed front end with an integrated charging port, active air flaps in the front bumper, and a distinctive ‘pixel graphic’ design on the grille and rear bumper. The SUV comes equipped with 17-inch, aero-styled alloy wheels. 

 

The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be priced competitively. We anticipate a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh, with the top-spec variant going up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). 

