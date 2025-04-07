Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo Launched At Rs 7.51 Lakh
Hyundai Motor India has broadened its Exter Hy-CNG Duo lineup by introducing it from the entry-level variant. Initially launched in July 2024, the micro-SUV was available in CNG guise from the S variant, priced at Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG-powered version of the compact SUV is now available in the base EX trim, priced at Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable option in the Exter Hy-CNG range.
The pricing commands a premium of Rs 1.51 lakh over its petrol-only counterpart in the same trim. The EX variant comes equipped with features such as six airbags, a 4.2-inch MID digital instrument cluster, H-shaped LED tail lamps, driver seat height adjustment, keyless entry, and rear parking sensors, among others.
Under the hood, the Exter Hy-CNG Duo is powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel ‘Kappa’ engine, producing 67.7 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque. This is around 14 bhp and 20 Nm less than the petrol-only version. Unlike its petrol counterpart, which offers an automated manual transmission (AMT) option, the Hy-CNG variants are limited to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The vehicle features twin CNG tanks with a combined capacity of 60 litres and is backed by a standard three-year warranty. According to ARAI certification, the Exter Hy-CNG Duo delivers a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km per kg of CNG.
