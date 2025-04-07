Login
Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo Launched At Rs 7.51 Lakh

Hyundai is now offering the Exter Hy-CNG Duo from the base EX variant onwards.
April 7, 2025

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo variant lineup expanded
  • Base EX variant in CNG form is priced at Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Exter Hy-CNG Duo has a certified fuel efficiency figure of 27.1 km per kg of CNG

Hyundai Motor India has broadened its Exter Hy-CNG Duo lineup by introducing it from the entry-level variant. Initially launched in July 2024, the micro-SUV was available in CNG guise from the S variant, priced at Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG-powered version of the compact SUV is now available in the base EX trim, priced at Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable option in the Exter Hy-CNG range. 

 

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?

Hyundai Exter 23

The pricing commands a premium of Rs 1.51 lakh over its petrol-only counterpart in the same trim.  The EX variant comes equipped with features such as six airbags, a 4.2-inch MID digital instrument cluster, H-shaped LED tail lamps, driver seat height adjustment, keyless entry, and rear parking sensors, among others.

  

Under the hood, the Exter Hy-CNG Duo is powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel ‘Kappa’ engine, producing 67.7 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque. This is around 14 bhp and 20 Nm less than the petrol-only version. Unlike its petrol counterpart, which offers an automated manual transmission (AMT) option, the Hy-CNG variants are limited to a 5-speed manual gearbox. 

 

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled; Has Up To 700 km Range

 hyundai exter duo cng

The vehicle features twin CNG tanks with a combined capacity of 60 litres and is backed by a standard three-year warranty. According to ARAI certification, the Exter Hy-CNG Duo delivers a fuel efficiency of 27.1 km per kg of CNG.  

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Starts at ₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Exter Specifications
View Exter Features

Popular Hyundai Models

