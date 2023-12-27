Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 27, 2023
- The funds will provide essentials like food, shelter, healthcare, and sanitation to affected communities
- The foundation plans to establish a medical camp and provide specialised counselling
- The foundation will collaborate with authorities for the relief kits distribution
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has announced an additional contribution of Rs. 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority for the wreckage caused by cyclone Michaung. The company said that the contribution will be used to provide essential requirements such as food, shelter, healthcare, and sanitation to people adversely affected by the cyclone in the state.
Also read: Hyundai India Donating Rs 3 Crores To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone
The company in a statement said that a dedicated medical camp will be set up soon and the company will also provide specialised counselling sessions for the affected individuals. Along with this, the foundation also plans to embark on village cleaning initiatives aimed at mitigating the post-cyclone sanitation challenges faced by these communities.
Also read: Hyundai India To Hike Prices From January 2024
This recent donation is an addition to the earlier provided funds by Hyundai of Rs 3 crore. Collaborating with state government authorities, the Hyundai Foundation has initiated the distribution of vital relief kits containing dry rations, tarpaulins, bedsheets, and mats across districts like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.
Also read: Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024
Commenting on HMIF’s additional contribution Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Tamil Nadu, our home state, has faced the brunt of Cyclone Michaung, and the aftermath has left many in distress. The resilience and unity displayed by the people of Tamil Nadu in the face of adversity are truly inspiring. To contribute tangibly to the recovery efforts, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has extended an additional fund of Rs. 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, which will be utilised to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected communities.”
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 9,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 74,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 46,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 12,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 22,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 35,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 1,31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14971 second ago
The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.
-13657 second ago
The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.
-13220 second ago
The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent
-11126 second ago
The footage reveals Maruti’s internal crash testing facility and procedures
-4298 second ago
Ciabatti will shift focus to the brand's new motocross team with Mauro Grassilli taking over as the Ducati MotoGP team's sporting director.
-3708 second ago
Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, confirmed the ID. GTI electric hot hatch's arrival in a candid post on social media.
-2549 second ago
The latest spy shots give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior
-2271 second ago
A total 11.53 lakh electric two- and three-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles have availed incentives amounting to Rs 5,228 crore under FAME-II
-1863 second ago
The Dot One was unveiled on December 15, wearing an introductory price tag of Rs 99,999 – but only for those who already held Simple One bookings.
1 hour ago
Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.
5 days ago
There were only two carmakers in April 2021's Top 10 list - Maruti Suzuki India, and Hyundai Motor India - and the former has taken a majority of the real estate on the chart with 7 models. The remaining 3 models were from Hyundai.
6 days ago
Honda Car India will expand parking spaces and has partnered with more dealerships for a quick turnaround time on repairs. It’s also offering discounted roadside assistance
8 days ago
The 5th generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe has come with a host of changes which include a fresh design, updated tech, and new drivetrain options. We drive it in Seoul, Korea.
12 days ago
Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung
13 days ago
The decline turns out to be even most deterrent for the Korean carmaker which managed with just 3.8 per cent drop last month (July 2019) riding on the success of its latest compact SUV- the Hyundai Venue.