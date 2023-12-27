Login

Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts

The additional funding provided to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority is to be used to provide essentials such as food, water and healthcare to communities affected by the cyclone
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 27, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The funds will provide essentials like food, shelter, healthcare, and sanitation to affected communities
  • The foundation plans to establish a medical camp and provide specialised counselling
  • The foundation will collaborate with authorities for the relief kits distribution

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has announced an additional contribution of Rs. 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority for the wreckage caused by cyclone Michaung. The company said that the contribution will be used to provide essential requirements such as food, shelter, healthcare, and sanitation to people adversely affected by the cyclone in the state.

 

Also read: Hyundai India Donating Rs 3 Crores To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone
 

The company in a statement said that a dedicated medical camp will be set up soon and the company will also provide specialised counselling sessions for the affected individuals. Along with this, the foundation also plans to embark on village cleaning initiatives aimed at mitigating the post-cyclone sanitation challenges faced by these communities.
 

Hyundai India

Also read: Hyundai India To Hike Prices From January 2024
 

This recent donation is an addition to the earlier provided funds by Hyundai of Rs 3 crore. Collaborating with state government authorities, the Hyundai Foundation has initiated the distribution of vital relief kits containing dry rations, tarpaulins, bedsheets, and mats across districts like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.


Also read: Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024
 

Commenting on HMIF’s additional contribution Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Tamil Nadu, our home state, has faced the brunt of Cyclone Michaung, and the aftermath has left many in distress. The resilience and unity displayed by the people of Tamil Nadu in the face of adversity are truly inspiring. To contribute tangibly to the recovery efforts, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has extended an additional fund of Rs. 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, which will be utilised to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected communities.”

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Hyundai# Hyundai# Hyundai India# Cyclone Michaung# Hyundai CSR# Hyundai Motor India# Hyundai Motor India Foundation# news
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 74,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 16.25 L
₹ 36,394/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra Scorpio
2016 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
2022 Honda City
  • 12,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
8.6
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14971 second ago

The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13657 second ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-13220 second ago

The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-11126 second ago

The footage reveals Maruti’s internal crash testing facility and procedures

Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4298 second ago

Ciabatti will shift focus to the brand's new motocross team with Mauro Grassilli taking over as the Ducati MotoGP team's sporting director.

VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3708 second ago

Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, confirmed the ID. GTI electric hot hatch's arrival in a candid post on social media.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2549 second ago

The latest spy shots give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior

Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-2271 second ago

A total 11.53 lakh electric two- and three-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles have availed incentives amounting to Rs 5,228 crore under FAME-II

Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-1863 second ago

The Dot One was unveiled on December 15, wearing an introductory price tag of Rs 99,999 – but only for those who already held Simple One bookings.

Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.

Top 10 Cars Sold In April 2021; Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Leads The Chart
Top 10 Cars Sold In April 2021; Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Leads The Chart
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

5 days ago

There were only two carmakers in April 2021's Top 10 list - Maruti Suzuki India, and Hyundai Motor India - and the former has taken a majority of the real estate on the chart with 7 models. The remaining 3 models were from Hyundai.

Honda Car India Announces Service Support For Owners Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Honda Car India Announces Service Support For Owners Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Honda Car India will expand parking spaces and has partnered with more dealerships for a quick turnaround time on repairs. It’s also offering discounted roadside assistance

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The 5th generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe has come with a host of changes which include a fresh design, updated tech, and new drivetrain options. We drive it in Seoul, Korea.

Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

12 days ago

Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung

Car Sales August 2019: Hyundai Motor India Records 16.58 Per Cent De-Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales August 2019: Hyundai Motor India Records 16.58 Per Cent De-Growth In Domestic Sales
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The decline turns out to be even most deterrent for the Korean carmaker which managed with just 3.8 per cent drop last month (July 2019) riding on the success of its latest compact SUV- the Hyundai Venue.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved