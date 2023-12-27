Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., has announced an additional contribution of Rs. 2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority for the wreckage caused by cyclone Michaung. The company said that the contribution will be used to provide essential requirements such as food, shelter, healthcare, and sanitation to people adversely affected by the cyclone in the state.

The company in a statement said that a dedicated medical camp will be set up soon and the company will also provide specialised counselling sessions for the affected individuals. Along with this, the foundation also plans to embark on village cleaning initiatives aimed at mitigating the post-cyclone sanitation challenges faced by these communities.



This recent donation is an addition to the earlier provided funds by Hyundai of Rs 3 crore. Collaborating with state government authorities, the Hyundai Foundation has initiated the distribution of vital relief kits containing dry rations, tarpaulins, bedsheets, and mats across districts like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.



Commenting on HMIF’s additional contribution Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Tamil Nadu, our home state, has faced the brunt of Cyclone Michaung, and the aftermath has left many in distress. The resilience and unity displayed by the people of Tamil Nadu in the face of adversity are truly inspiring. To contribute tangibly to the recovery efforts, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has extended an additional fund of Rs. 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, which will be utilised to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected communities.”

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL