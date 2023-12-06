Login

Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024

India-spec compact SUV to get a different design from the model sold in global markets.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 6, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • India-spec Creta facelift to get styling differences over global model
  • Expected to get the addition of ADAS tech
  • Engine line-up to see the addition of 1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Hyundai will unveil the much-anticipated Creta facelift in India on January 16, 2024. The India-spec SUV almost 2 years after the global model received a facelift in 2021 though it will get some notable differences from the latter. The spy images of the SUV in India indicate a different design of the fascia compared to the global model’s Tucson-inspired looks.

 

Also read: Upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied
 

Going by the images available, the India-spec SUV is expected to get a more upright fascia with a more rectangular grille. The split headlamp design remains though the L-shaped segmented DRL design seen on the global model is likely to not make it to the India-spec SUV. Round the back, the Creta is set to receive a new set of light clusters with test mules suggesting sleeker units that could be connected by a lightbar.

 

Also read: Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
 

Inside, the cabin could get a refreshed design with Hyundai also expected to make notable additions to the feature list. Aside from upholstery and colour scheme updates, the SUV could also receive a new digital instrument cluster similar to the unit in the Alcazar along with additional features including ADAS functions.

 

Also read: 2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
 

Moving to the engine line-up, expect the current pair of 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines to be varied over. The SUV is also expected to receive the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit that also does duty under the hood of the larger Alcazar and the Kia Seltos. A 6-speed manual gearbox is expected to be offered as standard across all three engines with each also offered with an automatic gearbox option – a CVT for the naturally aspirated petrol, a 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol and a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel.

 

The updated Creta will go up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the MG Astor. 

 

Image Source

