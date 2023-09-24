Login

Upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied

Hyundai is expected to unveil the Creta facelift sometime in the coming months
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

24-Sep-23 11:43 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • A spy shot of the 2024 Creta facelift showcases a redesigned front profile with redesigned headlights including H-shaped LED DRLs.
  • The car will also include front parking sensors and a front camera hinting at Level 1 ADAS and 360 cameras.
  • The rear profile of the car features fresh LED tail lights and sequential turn indicators.

Hyundai is all set to introduce the refreshed 2024 Creta facelift early next year. Recent spy shots have provided a glimpse into the upcoming model's exterior changes. The spy shots offer a peek into the 2024 Creta facelift, that has a revamped front profile and gets a new grille reminiscent of the Hyundai Venue, aligning with Hyundai's evolving design language. The redesigned headlights feature H-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and accompany a new bumper. 

 

Moving to the side profile, the 2024 Creta facelift will sport a fresh alloy wheel design with diamond-cut styling and potential changes in cladding design. The rear profile of the car has also undergone modifications, with LED tail lights and sequential turn indicators. Stepping into the interior, the Creta facelift will offer a choice of colour tones, including beige and black. The rear section of the car will feature three headrests, an armrest, Type-C charging ports, and dedicated AC vents for passenger comfort. In the front section, a redesigned AC vent design is noticeable, although the specifics of the dashboard remain under wraps, teased by the spy shots.

 

In terms of technology, the Creta facelift is expected to feature Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), akin to its sibling, the Hyundai Venue. The SUv is also expected to be priced similar to its sibling, the Seltos.

 

# Hyundai India# Hyundai# Hyundai Creta# 2024 Hyundai Creta# 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift

c&b icon
