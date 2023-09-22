2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched; Offered With A 6-Speed Manual
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
22-Sep-23 03:30 PM IST
Highlights
- The 6-speed manual gearbox replaces the iMT that was offered previously.
- Both variants of the i20 N Line facelift come with the DCT gearbox
- Powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor making 118 bhp and 172 Nm
Hyundai India has launched the updated i20 N Line for the Indian market following the launch of the facelifted i20 that took place a few days ago. The i20 N Line will be offered in two variants – N6 and N8. The sporty hatchback carries a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ranging to Rs 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It now gets a 6-speed manual transmission option which replaces the iMT. The price for the lower variant i20 N Line is lower by Rs 20,000. Whereas the top-spec variant retains the same pricing as the outgoing model.
|Transmission
|N6
|N8
|MT
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|Rs 11.22 lakh
|DCT
|Rs 11.10 lakh
|Rs 12.32 lakh
Just like the facelifted i20, the changes are pretty subtle. The front-end design of the i20 N Line remains the same, with its prominent parametric grille with the N Line logo. The rear on the other end gets a tweaked bumper design with an N Line garnish, including a prominent diffuser, red accents, twin-exhaust outlets, a tailgate spoiler, and a dark chrome trim piece connecting the two taillamps.
The biggest update are the new full LED headlights, which replace the LED projectors that the pre-facelift model offered. Also, the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels is changed. Six single-tone paint options are on offer on the facelifted i20 N line. There are dual-tone options available as well for an extra cost.
Changes to the cabin of the i20 N Line are also pretty scarce. Like before, you get a blacked-out cabin theme, splashed with red inserts on the AC vents and the N-spec three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters (DCT only). The features list is carried forward from the i20 facelift and includes a C-type charger (new addition), a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, automatic climate control, a digital driver's display, sunroof, wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control.
The facelifted i20 N Line retains the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor producing 118 Bhp and 172Nm. It now gains a 6-speed manual transmission, which replaces the iMT gearbox that was available before. Moreover, unlike before, the DCT gearbox is now available with even the lower variant of the i20 N Line.
