2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched; Offered With A 6-Speed Manual

Hyundai India has launched the updated i20 N Line for the Indian market following the launch of the facelifted i20 that took place a few days ago. The i20 N Line will be offered in two variants – N6 and N8. The sporty hatchback carries a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ranging to Rs 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It now gets a 6-speed manual transmission option which replaces the iMT. The price for the lower variant i20 N Line is lower by Rs 20,000. Whereas the top-spec variant retains the same pricing as the outgoing model.

Transmission N6 N8 MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.22 lakh DCT Rs 11.10 lakh Rs 12.32 lakh

Just like the facelifted i20, the changes are pretty subtle. The front-end design of the i20 N Line remains the same, with its prominent parametric grille with the N Line logo. The rear on the other end gets a tweaked bumper design with an N Line garnish, including a prominent diffuser, red accents, twin-exhaust outlets, a tailgate spoiler, and a dark chrome trim piece connecting the two taillamps.

The biggest update are the new full LED headlights, which replace the LED projectors that the pre-facelift model offered. Also, the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels is changed. Six single-tone paint options are on offer on the facelifted i20 N line. There are dual-tone options available as well for an extra cost.

Changes to the cabin of the i20 N Line are also pretty scarce. Like before, you get a blacked-out cabin theme, splashed with red inserts on the AC vents and the N-spec three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters (DCT only). The features list is carried forward from the i20 facelift and includes a C-type charger (new addition), a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, automatic climate control, a digital driver's display, sunroof, wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control.

The facelifted i20 N Line retains the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor producing 118 Bhp and 172Nm. It now gains a 6-speed manual transmission, which replaces the iMT gearbox that was available before. Moreover, unlike before, the DCT gearbox is now available with even the lower variant of the i20 N Line.

