2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift: Variants Explained

The facelifted i20 will be offered in four broad trim lines: Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta
By Jafar Rizvi

3 mins read

08-Sep-23 04:43 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • i20 facelift gets a new entry-level model
  • Top-spec trim features a larger 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation system
  • Normal and Sports Drive modes from Sportz variant onwards (iVT only)

Hyundai has launched the latest iteration of its premium hatchback, the i20, in the country. With a starting price of Rs 7 lakh, the Hyundai i20 facelift will be available in five variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The facelift model primarily gets cosmetic changes and feature additions over the outgoing model. Moreover, it boasts six airbags as standard across all trim levels.

The i20 now gets a new base model with a price tag of Rs 7 lakh ex-showroom

 

The i20 gets a new base model with a price tag of Rs 7 lakh ex-showroom. This new entry-level Era variant is Rs 70,000 cheaper than the next variant. However, it misses out on many features offered in the higher trim levels.

 

Let us take a closer look at what each variant offers.

 

(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom)

 

Hyundai i20 Era

Rs 7 lakh (1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine with manual transmission only)

 

6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

Hill-start assist control

Rear parking sensors

Central locking (door and tailgate)

Speed-sensing auto door lock

Seat belt pre-tensioners (driver and passenger)

Child seat anchor (ISOFIX)

Seatbelt reminder (all seats)

3-point seatbelts (all seats)

Halogen headlights

Parametric jewel pattern grille

Painted black finish: air curtain, tailgate garnish, side wing spoiler

Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured ORVMs

14-inch steel wheels

Pole roof antenna (micro)

Dual-tone black and grey interiors with a silver insert

Sunglasses holder

Digital cluster with TFT multi-information display

Front seat adjustable headrest

Engine stop-start system

Manual AC

Manually adjustable ORVMs

Power windows, front only

Clutch footrest

USB charger front only (C-Type)

Front power outlet and map lamps

it gets six airbags as standard across all trim levels

 

Hyundai i20 Magna

Priced at Rs 7.67 lakh - available in manual transmission only

 

(In addition to the features offered in Era)

 

Tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline)

Automatic headlights

Headlight escort function

DRLs near air curtains

15-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers

Sharkfin roof antenna

Foldable key

Fixed-type armrest

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Front and rear speakers

Front tweeters

USB connectivity

Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls

Voice recognition

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Power windows (Front and Rear)

Window auto-down (driver only)

Rear AC vents

Passenger vanity mirror

 

Hyundai i20 Sportz

Priced at Rs 8.33 lakh for manual transmission and Rs 9.38 lakh for continuously variable transmission (CVT auto)

 

(In addition to the features offered in Magna)

 

Rear camera with display on infotainment

Driver rear view monitor (DRVM)

Emergency stop signal (ESS)

Z-shaped LED tail lamps

Tail lamps connecting the chrome garnish

Chrome beltline with flyback rear quarter glass

Black finish side sill garnish with i20 branding

Turn indicators on wing mirrors

16-inch dual-tone steel wheel

Fabric and leather in two-tone black and grey (dual tone only)

Auto climate control with digital display

Rear parcel tray

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Drive modes are Normal and Sports (CVT only)

Outside Mirror: Electric folding with auto fold

Glove box cooling

Voice-enabled smart electric sunroof is offered in the Asta (O) Variant

 

Hyundai i20 Asta

Priced at Rs 9.29 lakh - available in manual transmission only

 

(In addition to the features offered in Sportz)

 

Puddle lamps

Welcome function

Smart key

Burglar alarm

LED Headlights

LED DRLs inside the headlamp unit with a positioning lamp

Chrome door handles

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Blue ambient lighting

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Sliding-type armrest front

Bose Premium 7-speaker sound system with sub-woofer

Electric sunroof

Push-button start and stop

Power windows: auto up/down with pinch guard (driver only)

Rear wiper and washer

Luggage lamp

 

Top-spec features a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system

 

Hyundai i20 Asta (O)

Priced at Rs 9.98 lakh for manual transmission and Rs 11.01 lakh for continuously variable transmission (CVT auto)

 

(In addition to the features offered in Asta)

 

Bluelink buttons (SOS, RSA, and Bluelink) on the inside rearview mirror

Height-adjustable seat belts for driver and front passenger

Rear seat adjustable headrests

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment and navigation system

Ambient sounds of nature

Hyundai Bluelink with over-the-air (OTA) map updates (twice a year)

Bluelink's integrated smartwatch app

Home to Car (H2C) with Alexa integration

Voice-enabled smart electric sunroof

Drive modes: normal and sports (CVT only)

