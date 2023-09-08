2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift: Variants Explained
Highlights
- i20 facelift gets a new entry-level model
- Top-spec trim features a larger 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation system
- Normal and Sports Drive modes from Sportz variant onwards (iVT only)
Hyundai has launched the latest iteration of its premium hatchback, the i20, in the country. With a starting price of Rs 7 lakh, the Hyundai i20 facelift will be available in five variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The facelift model primarily gets cosmetic changes and feature additions over the outgoing model. Moreover, it boasts six airbags as standard across all trim levels.
The i20 gets a new base model with a price tag of Rs 7 lakh ex-showroom. This new entry-level Era variant is Rs 70,000 cheaper than the next variant. However, it misses out on many features offered in the higher trim levels.
Let us take a closer look at what each variant offers.
(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom)
Hyundai i20 Era
Rs 7 lakh (1.2 litre Kappa petrol engine with manual transmission only)
6 airbags
ABS with EBD
Electronic stability control
Hill-start assist control
Rear parking sensors
Central locking (door and tailgate)
Speed-sensing auto door lock
Seat belt pre-tensioners (driver and passenger)
Child seat anchor (ISOFIX)
Seatbelt reminder (all seats)
3-point seatbelts (all seats)
Halogen headlights
Parametric jewel pattern grille
Painted black finish: air curtain, tailgate garnish, side wing spoiler
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured ORVMs
14-inch steel wheels
Pole roof antenna (micro)
Dual-tone black and grey interiors with a silver insert
Sunglasses holder
Digital cluster with TFT multi-information display
Front seat adjustable headrest
Engine stop-start system
Manual AC
Manually adjustable ORVMs
Power windows, front only
Clutch footrest
USB charger front only (C-Type)
Front power outlet and map lamps
Hyundai i20 Magna
Priced at Rs 7.67 lakh - available in manual transmission only
(In addition to the features offered in Era)
Tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline)
Automatic headlights
Headlight escort function
DRLs near air curtains
15-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers
Sharkfin roof antenna
Foldable key
Fixed-type armrest
8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Front and rear speakers
Front tweeters
USB connectivity
Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls
Voice recognition
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Power windows (Front and Rear)
Window auto-down (driver only)
Rear AC vents
Passenger vanity mirror
Hyundai i20 Sportz
Priced at Rs 8.33 lakh for manual transmission and Rs 9.38 lakh for continuously variable transmission (CVT auto)
(In addition to the features offered in Magna)
Rear camera with display on infotainment
Driver rear view monitor (DRVM)
Emergency stop signal (ESS)
Z-shaped LED tail lamps
Tail lamps connecting the chrome garnish
Chrome beltline with flyback rear quarter glass
Black finish side sill garnish with i20 branding
Turn indicators on wing mirrors
16-inch dual-tone steel wheel
Fabric and leather in two-tone black and grey (dual tone only)
Auto climate control with digital display
Rear parcel tray
Height-adjustable driver seat
Cruise control
Drive modes are Normal and Sports (CVT only)
Outside Mirror: Electric folding with auto fold
Glove box cooling
Hyundai i20 Asta
Priced at Rs 9.29 lakh - available in manual transmission only
(In addition to the features offered in Sportz)
Puddle lamps
Welcome function
Smart key
Burglar alarm
LED Headlights
LED DRLs inside the headlamp unit with a positioning lamp
Chrome door handles
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Blue ambient lighting
Leather-wrapped gear knob
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Sliding-type armrest front
Bose Premium 7-speaker sound system with sub-woofer
Electric sunroof
Push-button start and stop
Power windows: auto up/down with pinch guard (driver only)
Rear wiper and washer
Luggage lamp
Hyundai i20 Asta (O)
Priced at Rs 9.98 lakh for manual transmission and Rs 11.01 lakh for continuously variable transmission (CVT auto)
(In addition to the features offered in Asta)
Bluelink buttons (SOS, RSA, and Bluelink) on the inside rearview mirror
Height-adjustable seat belts for driver and front passenger
Rear seat adjustable headrests
10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment and navigation system
Ambient sounds of nature
Hyundai Bluelink with over-the-air (OTA) map updates (twice a year)
Bluelink's integrated smartwatch app
Home to Car (H2C) with Alexa integration
Voice-enabled smart electric sunroof
Drive modes: normal and sports (CVT only)