Auto Sales August 2023: Hyundai Registers Cumulative Sales Of 71,435 Units

Hyundai India registered cumulative sales of 71,435 units in the month of August 2023, which includes both domestic and export sales. As for domestic sales, Hyundai sold 53,830 units in India during August 2023. This reflects an increase of 8.72 per cent compared to August 2022, when it sold 49,510 units domestically.

On the global front, the brand exported 17,605 units in August 2023. This shows impressive growth, as it is a 38.62 per cent increase compared to August 2022, when it exported 12,700 units. When we add up both domestic and export sales, the total cumulative sales for Hyundai in August 2023 reached 71,435 units. This is a 14.82 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

Hyundai's performance in August 2023 showed positive momentum compared to July 2023. In August, it managed to sell 4,734 more units than the previous month, indicating a month-over-month growth of 7.97 per cent.

Commenting on the August 2023 sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "HMIL’s August 2023 sales number (domestic plus exports) of 71 435 units is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets. The festival season in India has kicked off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in the Kerala market, and this is an indication of the festive fervour in other parts of the country in the coming months. Demand for SUVs in our portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60 per cent to our domestic sales in August. EXTER continues to excite customers, with more than 65,000 bookings already received by HMIL so far."

In recent news, the brand launched the Adventure Edition models of the Creta and the Alcazar. The former is available in petrol variants only and starts at Rs 15.17 lakh, while the latter is available in both petrol and diesel and starts at Rs 19.04 lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom.)