Login

Auto Sales August 2023: Hyundai Registers Cumulative Sales Of 71,435 Units

Hyundai registered an increase of 8.72 per cent in sales over the same corresponding period last year
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

01-Sep-23 01:32 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai sold 53,830 units in India in August 2023
  • The brand exported 17,605 units in August 2023
  • Month-over-month growth of 7.97 per cent

Hyundai India registered cumulative sales of 71,435 units in the month of August 2023, which includes both domestic and export sales. As for domestic sales, Hyundai sold 53,830 units in India during August 2023. This reflects an increase of 8.72 per cent compared to August 2022, when it sold 49,510 units domestically.

 

On the global front, the brand exported 17,605 units in August 2023. This shows impressive growth, as it is a 38.62 per cent increase compared to August 2022, when it exported 12,700 units. When we add up both domestic and export sales, the total cumulative sales for Hyundai in August 2023 reached 71,435 units. This is a 14.82 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter: 5 Things To Know About The Newly Launched Micro-SUV

 

Hyundai's performance in August 2023 showed positive momentum compared to July 2023. In August, it managed to sell 4,734 more units than the previous month, indicating a month-over-month growth of 7.97 per cent.

 

Commenting on the August 2023 sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "HMIL’s August 2023 sales number (domestic plus exports) of 71 435 units is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets. The festival season in India has kicked off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in the Kerala market, and this is an indication of the festive fervour in other parts of the country in the coming months. Demand for SUVs in our portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60 per cent to our domestic sales in August. EXTER continues to excite customers, with more than 65,000 bookings already received by HMIL so far."

 

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 500 Units Sales In India

 

In recent news, the brand launched the Adventure Edition models of the Creta and the Alcazar. The former is available in petrol variants only and starts at Rs 15.17 lakh, while the latter is available in both petrol and diesel and starts at Rs 19.04 lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom.)

# Hyundai Sales In India# August 2023# Hyundai Sales August 2023# Monthly Auto Sales# Hyundai Sales# Hyundai India# Hyundai Exter# Hyundai Verna# car sales

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.77 - 13.81 Lakh

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.87 - 19.2 Lakh

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.97 - 17.38 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 7.46 - 11.88 Lakh

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura

₹ 6.33 - 8.9 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar

₹ 16.78 - 21.24 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.69 - 8.47 Lakh

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro

₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.84 - 24.03 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

₹ 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson

₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line

₹ 10.19 - 12.31 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales August 2023: Hyundai Registers Cumulative Sales Of 71,435 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn