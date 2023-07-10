Hyundai Exter: 5 Things To Know About The Newly Launched Micro-SUV

Hyundai has launched the Exter micro-SUV in the country, with prices starting at Rs 6.0 lakh and going up to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. It is the latest addition to the micro-SUV segment and comes equipped with many segment-first features, including a dash cam, a sunroof with voice controls, and much more. Here is a list of five things to know about the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 rivals.

Design:

The exterior features a boxlike and upright proportion. The fascia beholds a split headlamp design with H-shaped LED DRLs at the top and a squared-out headlight cluster with a projector unit below. A faux skid-plate element adds to the muscular design. On the side profile, it gets squared-out wheel arches, which houses 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, cladding for a prominent SUV look, gloss black ORVMs, and roof rails. The rear, meanwhile, features H-shaped LED taillights, a rear wiper, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with mounted brake lamps.

Interior:

On the inside, the Exter is identical to the Grand i10 Nios. It gets the same layout in terms of the dashboard design. Notably, the only difference is the colour scheme. The all-new Exter gets an all-black interior theme, while the i10 Nios gets a dual-tone cabin. The rear gets a separate Ac vent with controls.

Tech and Features:

On the feature front, the dashboard houses an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and 12-language user interface support, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, and some of the first-in-segment features like an electric sunroof with voice control, a dash cam with dual cameras, ambient nature sounds, a wireless phone charger, and a paddle shifter. In terms of safety, it features six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill hold assist, and 3-point seatbelts.

Powertrain options:

The all-new Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that develops 68 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The Exter is available in a total of seven variants and nine colour options to choose from.

Safety Features:

In terms of safety, it features six airbags, and ABS with EBD is offered as standard. Only the base model misses out on electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist control, and 3-point seatbelts. The higher variants get a child seat anchor (Isofix) and a smart key.

In terms of bookings, almost 11,000 customers had booked the Exter prior to its official announcement, with order books opened previously in May 2023. According to reports, deliveries are to commence tomorrow, July 11th, 2023.