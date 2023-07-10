Hyundai Exter Bags Over 11,000 Bookings

Hyundai has launched its much-awaited micro-SUV, the Exter with prices starting between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom). While the prices are in line with our expectations, around 11,000 customers had booked the car before they were even announced. Bookings of the Exter opened a couple of months ago on May 8 through online as well as offline mediums. If you are eyeing one then you have these variants to choose from: EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX (O) and SX (O) Connect.

The Hyundai Exter is offered in 5 broad variants - EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX (O) and SX (O) Connect

Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It can either be paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT. A CNG option with only a manual gearbox is also available that pushes 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. However, you might want to know which variant comes with which powertrain option.

Engine And Gearbox Combination EX, EX(O) S S(O) SX(O), SX (O) Connect 1.2-litre petrol with MT Yes Yes Yes Yes 1.2-litre petrol with AMT Yes Yes Yes 1.2-litre petrol MT with CNG Yes Yes





The features list on the Hyundai Exter is quite comprehensive. In fact, it's easily the most feature-loaded car that you can buy under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets equipment like bi-projector auto headlamps with LED DRLs, a voice-controlled sunroof, 15-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, auto climate control, push-button start/stop, cruise control and an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Hyundai Exter is offered in both petrol and CNG powertrain options

On the safety front, it packs six airbags, dash cam with dual cameras, electronic stability control, hill hold control, a rear camera and a lot more.



The Hyundai Exter competes with the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and the Maruti Ignis. And as far as the prices are concerned, it also poses as an alternative to the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite.

