Hyundai India Crosses Domestic Sales of 9 Million Vehicles Since 1996

Hyundai Motor India has announced crossing 9 million units in sales in the domestic market since its entry into the Indian auto industry. The automaker entered the Indian market in May 1996, and ever since, the company has expanded its presence through manufacturing, exports, and a range of vehicle offerings across multiple segments.

In 1996, HMIL established its first manufacturing plant in Irungattukottai, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Production began in 1998 with the launch of the Santro hatchback, which became Hyundai’s first car to go on sale in the Indian market. The model helped the company establish a foothold in the country.

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “As we enter the 30th year of our operations in India on 6th May 2025, we are proud of our commitment to our country, which has led us to achieve the milestone of 9-million-unit sales in the Indian market since our inception in 1996.”

Hyundai India currently operates two manufacturing plants in Irungattukottai and Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu with a combined annual capacity of over 8 lakh units. These facilities manage both domestic sales and exports. In January 2024, the company acquired General Motors (GM) India’s Talegaon plant, in Maharashtra, with an annual production capacity capped at 2,00,000 units and beyond.