Hyundai India Crosses Domestic Sales of 9 Million Vehicles Since 1996
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on May 1, 2025
Highlights
- Hyundai crosses 9 million sales in India
- The brand entered the Indian market in 1996
- Currently operates two manufacturing facilities in India
Hyundai Motor India has announced crossing 9 million units in sales in the domestic market since its entry into the Indian auto industry. The automaker entered the Indian market in May 1996, and ever since, the company has expanded its presence through manufacturing, exports, and a range of vehicle offerings across multiple segments.
Also Read: Hyundai i10 Cumulative Sales Cross 20 Lakh Units In India
In 1996, HMIL established its first manufacturing plant in Irungattukottai, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Production began in 1998 with the launch of the Santro hatchback, which became Hyundai’s first car to go on sale in the Indian market. The model helped the company establish a foothold in the country.
Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “As we enter the 30th year of our operations in India on 6th May 2025, we are proud of our commitment to our country, which has led us to achieve the milestone of 9-million-unit sales in the Indian market since our inception in 1996.”
Also Read: Hyundai Motor Group Partners With IIT Delhi To Establish EV Battery Research Centre In India
Hyundai India currently operates two manufacturing plants in Irungattukottai and Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu with a combined annual capacity of over 8 lakh units. These facilities manage both domestic sales and exports. In January 2024, the company acquired General Motors (GM) India’s Talegaon plant, in Maharashtra, with an annual production capacity capped at 2,00,000 units and beyond.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Hyundai Models
- Hyundai CretaEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.11 - 20.5 Lakh
- Hyundai ExterEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakh
- Hyundai Elite i20Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakh
- Hyundai VenueEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakh
- Hyundai VernaEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 - 17.48 Lakh
- Hyundai Grand i10 NiosEx-Showroom Price₹ NA - 8.56 Lakh
- Hyundai TucsonEx-Showroom Price₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh
- Hyundai Creta N LineEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.82 - 20.91 Lakh
- Hyundai New SantroEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh
- Hyundai AlcazarEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.99 - 21.55 Lakh
- Hyundai Ioniq 5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 44.95 Lakh
- Hyundai AuraEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.05 Lakh
- Hyundai i20 N LineEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 12.47 Lakh
- Hyundai Creta EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.99 - 24.38 Lakh
- Hyundai Venue N LineEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.08 - 13.9 Lakh