Hyundai Exter Micro-SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 6.00 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched its long-anticipated rival to the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter, in the country. Prices for the micro-SUV start from Rs 6.00 lakh for the base petrol manual and go up to Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the fully-loaded manual. Prices for the AMT variants start from Rs 7.97 lakh while the CNG variants are priced from Rs 8.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter is available in a total of seven variants – EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.

Variant-wise prices for the Hyundai Exter.

Variant Prices (ex-showroom)* Manual EX Rs 6.00 lakh S Rs 7.27 lakh SX Rs 8.00 lakh SX(O) Rs 8.64 lakh SX(O) Connect Rs 9.32 lakh

*Hyundai has yet to give full prices for the AMT and CNG.

As with other small Hyundais, the Exter is offered with either a petrol or bi-fuel CNG engine with the former getting the option of an AMT gearbox. In typical Hyundai fashion, the SUV is also loaded to the gills with features including some that are first in the segment.

Starting with the powertrains, the Exter can be had with either a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol and CNG engine. The former is offered with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox while the latter is only offered with a manual. The petrol mill develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm while the bi-fuel engine develops 69 bhp and 95 Nm.

Coming to the features, the Exter packs in some first-in-segment offerings such as a sunroof with voice controls, a dash cam, ambient nature sounds, a wireless phone charger, paddle shifters and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and 12 language UI support. The Exter also packs in Alexa Home To Car integration.

Depending on the variant, the micro-SUV also packs in tech features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, BlueLink connected car tech with 60+ features, cruise control and auto climate control.

Safety also seems to have been a point of focus with the Exter packing in standard features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, seat belt reminders for all seats and rear parking sensors. Furthermore, the base EX and S variants also get the option of ESC, vehicle stability management and hill start assist.

Coming to the design, the Exter features boxy and upright proportions. The nose is dominated by a split-headlamp set-up with high-set LED daytime running lamps and turn signals with the squared-out headlamps positioned lower on the bumper. A faux skid-plate element adds some muscle to the design. Down the sides, the micro-SUV gets squared-out wheel arches housing either 14 or 15-inch wheels along with prominent use of cladding low down.

The rear meanwhile features compact LED taillamps connected by a patterned trim piece and a chunky bumper to give it a more tough look.

Inside, the dashboard design is shared with the Grand i10 Hatchback with the central touchscreen housed within a freestanding binnacle that extends from the instrument panel. The air-con vents and controls are positioned below. The dashboard also features notable use of textured trim across the fascia.

In terms of size, the Exter measures 3,815mm long, 1710 mm wide and 1631 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. This makes it smaller and narrower than its chief rival, the Tata Punch though it is marginally taller and has a 5mm longer wheelbase. Boot space too is greater at 391 litres as against 366 litres.

Aside from the Tata Punch, the Exter will also see competition from the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Citroen C3.