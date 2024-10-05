Hyundai India Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 80,000 On Cars and SUVs

Hyundai India has launched its latest brand campaign, ‘Hyundai Super Delight Days’. In addition, the automaker is offering a range of benefits on select vehicles in its portfolio during the festive season. These vehicles include the Venue, Grand i10 Nios, Exter, and i20. However, the brand has stated that these benefits are only offered on select variants and are only valid for vehicles purchased in October 2024.

The Hyundai Venue is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 80,629

The benefits offered on the vehicles include up to Rs 80,629 on the Hyundai Venue, up to Rs 58,000 on the Grand i10 Nios, up to Rs 42,972 on the Exter and up to Rs. 55,000 on the Hyundai i20. These benefits include discounts on accessory packages. An accessory package worth Rs 21,628 can now be had for Rs 5,999 on the Venue, while on the Exter, a Rs 17,971 accessory package is now being offered for Rs 4,999.

In September 2024, Hyundai’s sales declined by 10.38 per cent over the same month last year, and amounted to 64,201 units. Domestic sales stood at 51,101 units in the month, down from 54,241 units last year, while exports also declined by almost 25 per cent from last year.