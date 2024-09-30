Hyundai Creta EV Interior Spied Ahead Of Early 2025 Launch In India

The upcoming Hyundai Creta EV has been spotted ahead of its expected launch in early 2025. The latest set of spy images gives us a glimpse into how the EV's interior will look like, as it nears the end of its real-world test schedule. The EV is expected to be launched at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and will fill the gap left behind by the Kona, which was discontinued earlier this year.

The interior layout of the Creta EV appears to be identical to its ICE counterpart

As shown in the images, the interior layout of the Creta EV will be identical to that of the current Creta. It appears to feature the same 10.25-inch infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, housed in a single bezel. The switchgear also looks to be the same. The only noticeable differences appear to be the all-new steering wheel unit, with the new logo, and the absence of a gear shifter. Additionally, the vehicle includes a drive mode selector mounted on the steering column.

The design of the Creta EV will mostly be similar to the Creta ICE, save for a few EV-specific styling cues

Previous spy shots have revealed minor details about how the EV will look upon launch. The Hyundai Creta EV will closely resemble its ICE counterpart but will sport a few EV-specific styling cues. These include a redesigned blanked-off grille, updated bumpers, and newly designed aero-optimised wheels. The charging port is expected to be located in the SUV’s front end.

The EV is expected to feature a battery with a capacity between 50 kWh to 60 kWh

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be equipped with a battery that will have a capacity of somewhere between 50 kWh to 60 kWh, offering an estimated range of up to 500 km on a single charge. It will likely employ a single motor to power the front wheels.



