Auto Sales June 2023: Hyundai Registers 5.21% Growth In Cumulative Sales

The automaker also saw a 16.85 per cent growth in exports compared to June 2022
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
01-Jul-23 05:31 PM IST
Highlights
  • Domestic sales up by 2.04 per cent.
  • Cumulative sales in June 2023 stood at 65,601 units.
  • Hyundai is all set to launch its latest micro-SUV, the Exter on July 10.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) registered a cumulative sales figure of 65,601 units in June 2023, representing a growth of 5.21 per cent over last year. The company’s domestic sales included 50,001 units, a marginal increase of 2.04 per cent while 15,600 units were exported, up by 16.85 per cent from the same month last year. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales May 2023: Hyundai Reports 16% Overall Growth At 59,601 Units

 

Commenting on the June 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are delighted to announce that HMI has achieved a domestic sales volume of 50,000 plus units in the month of June’23. There is positive customer traction for all our products and Hyundai VERNA, CRETA, and TUCSON have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of CY 23. The growing excitement amongst our valued customers for our upcoming SUV Hyundai EXTER is truly exhilarating, and we look forward to introducing this benchmark SUV in India soon."

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Production Begins Ahead Of July 10 Launch

The Exter will rival the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 upon launch

 

Hyundai is all set to launch its latest micro-SUV, the Exter on July 10. The automaker has teased the vehicle on multiple occasions, revealing many important details. The Exter will be offered in 5 variants and come with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. While the petrol version will also be offered with an AMT, the CNG variant will only be available with a 5-speed manual transmission. Inside the car gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-built navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. It will also get 6 airbags as standard and come with 26 other safety features. The Exter will rival the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 upon launch.

