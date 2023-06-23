Hyundai Exter Production Begins Ahead Of July 10 Launch

Hyundai Motor India has announced the start of production of the soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Exter micro SUV. The first Hyundai Exter was rolled out of the assembly line on June 23, at the company’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. The first Hyundai Exter to roll off the assembly line was coloured in the all-new ‘Ranger-Khaki’ shade, which will be the model’s signature colour. Hyundai India has already started accepting bookings for the new Exter for a token of Rs. 11,000, and it will go on sale in India on July 10, 2023.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Micro SUV Photos Released; Bookings Open At Rs. 11,000

Commenting on the start of production of the Hyundai Exter, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “At Hyundai we have always been driven to establish industry-best manufacturing processes, achieving product excellence, thus inducing an elevated sense of delights amongst our beloved customers. With optimum utilization of Industry 4.0 automation, HMIL’s state-of-the-art production facility harmoniously integrates over 700 - 4th generation robots and a highly skilled HMIL workforce to create superior mobility experiences for our customers. With the Hyundai Exter, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL’s position as a full-range SUV manufacturer.”

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Exter: Variants And Powertrain Options Revealed

The Hyundai Exter marks the brand’s entry into the fast-growing micro-SUV segment, which already has models like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. The Hyundai Exter will be offered in 5 variants that include EX, S, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Connect, while visually the car gets SUV-like styling with sharp muscular lines, flared wheel arches, heavy cladding, and roof rails. Also, the styling is in line with the company’s global design language, which we have already seen on the Ioniq 5 and Verna. The Exter will be offered with diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails and nine exterior colours, including 2 dual-tone options.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Launch On July 10; To Get Smart Electric Sunroof & Dashcam With Dual Cameras

Inside, the car comes with a dashboard design and layout largely similar to the existing Grand i10 Nios. Features will include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-built navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Hyundai has also confirmed that the Exter will get its BlueLink-connected car tech with over 60 features.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Interior Revealed: Gets 8.0-Inch Touchscreen, Connected Car Tech

Other features include H2C (Home to Car) Alexa in Hindi & English, ambient nature sounds, over-the-air (OTA) infotainment and map updates, along with embedded voice commands. The car also gets a host of active and passive safety features like - 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain & Side) as standard across all trims, along with 26 other safety features.

The car will come equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that is E20 fuel ready and will be available with 5-speed manual transmission and an optional Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). There will also be a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol + CNG engine equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission.