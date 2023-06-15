Hyundai Exter Interior Revealed: Gets 8.0-Inch Touchscreen, Connected Car Tech

Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled the interior of its latest offering in the Indian market, the Hyundai Exter. The Exter is a new micro-SUV from the brand that will rival the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 upon launch. The exterior of the car has already been revealed in a series of images put out by the manufacturer. The Exter will be launched on July 10, with bookings for the SUV already underway.

The central portion gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with in-built navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

Images of the Exter’s cabin reveal a dashboard design and layout largely similar to that of its sibling, the Grand i10 Nios. The central portion features an 8.0-inch touchscreen with in-built navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Hyundai has also confirmed that the Exter will get its BlueLink-connected car tech with over 60 features.

The top models will also get auto climate control as well as a digital instrument cluster, similar to the one in the i20 and Venue. Other features include H2C (Home to Car) Alexa in Hindi & English, ambient nature sounds, over-the-air (OTA) infotainment and map updates, along with embedded voice commands. Hyundai has also revealed some of the car’s dimensions, with the wheelbase measuring 2,450 mm and height measuring 1,631 mm.

Three-point seat belts provided for all rear seat passengers.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Being India’s leading Smart Mobility Solutions provider, we have consistently improved the penetration of advanced technologies for mass market. As a customer centric organisation, we believe in redefining aspirations by introducing our customers to new technologies and elevating their mobility experience. Hyundai EXTER will boast of many segment first and best technologies as well as superior cabin space that will not only redefine the norm, but also make our customers future ready.”