Hyundai Exter Launch On July 10; To Get Smart Electric Sunroof & Dashcam With Dual Cameras

The Hyundai Exter will come with a segment-first voice command-enabled electric sunroof and a dashcam with dual cameras.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
24-May-23 04:16 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Hyundai Exter will be launched on July 10
  • Bookings for the Exter Micro SUV have been underway for Rs. 11,000
  • The Exter will get segment-first smart sunroof and dual camera dashcam

Hyundai Exter, the upcoming micro-SUV from the Korean carmaker, will finally go on sale in India on July 10. Hyundai India has already revealed a bunch of details about the Exter, and now the carmaker has announced that it will also offer a segment-first electric sunroof and a dashcam with dual cameras. Bookings for the new Exter are already underway, and customers can pre-order the car for a token of Rs. 11,000.

 

Announcing the launch date, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “When you think outside, the canvas is unlimited, and we have equipped Hyundai Exter with just the right features that let you soak in the sights and capture those memorable experiences on the go. After receiving a terrific customer response on the images released so far, we are delighted to announce that Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on 10th of July this year.”

 

 

The Hyundai Exter marks the company’s entry into the fast-growing micro SUV segment, which already has models like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. Visually, the Exter gets a boxy design a sloping bonnet, along with features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, diamond cut alloys.

 

While Hyundai is yet to properly reveal the cabin, the company has now confirmed that it will come with a segment-first voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof that will respond to voice commands like - “Open Sunroof” or “I want to see the sky”. Additionally, Hyundai also offers Dashcam with Dual Camera that boasts of a front and rear Camera, a 2.31-inch LCD Display, Smartphone app-based connectivity and Multiple Recording Modes. The dashcam supports Full HD videos, can take pictures, and gets different recording options like Driving (Normal), Event (Safety) and Vacation (Timelapse).

 

In terms of safety features, the Exter will come with six airbags as standard. Other safety features will include - electronic stability control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). These will be available on all variants except the entry-level E and S trims, which will get them as optional extras. 

 

Under the hood, the Hyundai Exter will come equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that is E20 fuel ready and will be available with 5-speed manual transmission and an optional Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). There will also be a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol + CNG engine equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. Expect the car to be priced in India between Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

