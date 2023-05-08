Hyundai Exter Micro SUV Photos Released; Bookings Open At Rs. 11,000

Hyundai India has released exterior photos of its upcoming micro SUV, the Hyundai Exter, ahead of its launch. The official photos have been released just days after spy images of a near-production version surfaced online. Visually the car gets SUV-like styling with sharp muscular lines, flared wheel arches, heavy cladding, and roof rails. At the same time, the styling is in line with the company’s global design language, which we have already seen on the Ioniq 5 and Verna. The Hyundai Exter will be offered in 5 variants that include EX, S, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Connect, and bookings for the car have opened for a token of Rs. 11,000.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Micro-SUV Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of World Premiere

The Hyundai Exter gets SUV-like design polorising looks and some premium features.

Announcing the bookings, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV - Hyundai Exter. With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI’s position as a full-range SUV manufacturer. Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai Exter will provide unique and exciting experiences for new-age customers. Packed with breakthrough technology and advanced features, Hyundai Exter is going to disrupt the segment while catering to the versatile needs of our customers."

Also Read: Hyundai’s Upcoming Tata Punch Rival Will Be Called Exter; Launch By August 2023.

Visually, the Exter gets a squared-off face with a clamshell-style bonnet, H-pattern LED daytime running lamps, and projector headlights in rectangular, chrome-bezel housing. We also see a blacked-out Parametric Grille and the ‘EXTER’ lettering above it, along with a cladded front bumper and faux silver skid plate. The car also comes with diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails and dual-tone colour options. The car will be offered in 6 monotone and 3 dual-tone exterior colours, including 2 new colours – Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki, it’s the latter we get to see in these images.

The Exter gets heavy cladding all around with a floating-style roof design.

The rear section of the car has not been revealed, however, based on the spy photos we saw earlier, the car will get connected taillamps with LED lighting, a floating-style rood design, a muscular hatch and a beefy rear bumper.

Hyundai says the Exter has been designed for customers who like an urban, outdoor lifestyle. The car will come equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that is E20 fuel ready and will be available with 5-speed manual transmission and an optional Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). There will also be a 1.2-litre Bi-fuel Kappa petrol + CNG engine equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. Upon launch it will take on rivals like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3.