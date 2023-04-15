Hyundai’s Upcoming Tata Punch Rival Will Be Called Exter; Launch By August 2023.

Hyundai has been expected to bring a slightly larger version of the Casper micro SUV to India. After multiple test mules hitting the roads and giving us a small glimpse on what to expect, Hyundai has announced that the micro SUV will be called the ‘Exter’. The name Exter may be polarising, but its task is simple. To take on the Tata Punch.

The Exter will be based on the same platform which underpins the likes of the Grand i10 Nios, and Aura. It is expected to carry over the pair’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which puts out 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm, and 113 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. It will also carry forward the 5-speed manual gearbox, and an optional 5-speed AMT may be on the cards too.

To keep the offerings competitively priced, Hyundai is expected to not include any diesel powertrains on offer, but instead may have a CNG variant of the same 1.2-litre engine. Furthermore, a report from Autocar India suggests that Hyundai may also offer a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit that was offered in the Nios earlier, but was recently discontinued. That engine is still a part of some offerings like the Hyundai Venue, and puts out 118 bhp & 172 Nm of torque. Hyundai could also launch this engine as an ‘N-line’ model, which would give the car a great advantage over Tata Punch’s rather non-punchy engine.



The Hyundai Exter is expected to enter production by July 2023, and the micro SUV may be launched around August. It will be Hyundai’s cheapest ‘SUV’ on offer, and will undercut the pricing of the Venue. With Hyundai recently failing at the entry level budget car segment with the latest generation Santro, and having to withdraw the car from the market, it will be hopeful that the added practicality of an SUV gives the Exter all that it needs to capture the budget market space. It could also prove pivotal in Hyundai’s bid to retain its no. 2 spot in India.



